Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Launched In India With Hands-Free Access To AI, Video Recording, Livestreaming

Hyderabad: Meta on Tuesday followed through on its promise of launching the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in India. Co-designed with EssilorLuxottica, the AI-powered smart glasses come in a variety of styles, including the newly released Skyper frame, and give hands-free access to multimedia features and Meta AI.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses start at Rs 29,900 for the base model and go as high as Rs 35,700. This is closer to the US pricing of the product, where it retails at a starting price of $299 (around Rs 25,000). The glasses are available for pre-order in India starting today via various online and offline channels. The glasses come with standard lens options—sun, clear, polarised or transitions—and can be customised for prescription lenses.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses

In the US, Meta launched its first-ever smart glasses — Ray-Ban Stories — in September 2021, followed by the launch of Ray-Ban Meta Glasses two years ago in September 2023. Last month, Meta announced that it would be bringing its latest wearable tech to new markets such as India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India is one of the first Asian markets to gain access to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. This launch could serve as an indicator of Meta planning to introduce more of its wearable tech to the country, including the Quest range of VR headsets. Notably, Meta's Quest products are available to buy in India via third-party resellers on platforms like Amazon.

The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses come with a 12MP camera that allows users to record 1080p videos hands-free and click high-quality photos. It features Facebook and Instagram integration, enabling livestreaming directly to these Meta platforms. The smart glasses can play music and take calls with the help of open-ear speakers and five microphones. The glasses come with a charging case that offers up to 36 hours of usage. Just like earbuds, the carry case doubles as a battery pack.

Meta AI app integration

The newly introduced Meta AI app can be used to pair the smart glasses with the smartphone. The Ray-Ban Meta Glasses also feature a ton of AI-powered features, which include Live Translation to and from English, French, Italian, and Spanish, Meta AI trigger using voice prompts, and Visual Search. Notably, the Visual Search is currently only limited to markets like the US and is expected to roll out to other countries later.

"We’re also expanding access to music apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Shazam," Meta said in a blog post. This will allow users to ask Meta AI to play their favourite artist by giving commands like "Hey Meta, play latest Bollywood songs" or identify the song they heard playing in a cafe by asking, “Hey Meta, what’s this song?”

The smart glasses can already make calls and send messages through WhatsApp and Messenger, as well as via the native messaging app on iPhone or Android phones. To make a call via WhatsApp, users just need to send commands like “Hey Meta, send a picture to {Priya} on WhatsApp.” Meta says that users in India will soon be able to send and receive direct messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls from Instagram as well.