RARI Develops New Varieties Of Barley And Millet To Improve India’s Nutrition, Food Security And Self Reliance
Barley research has reached the next level in Rajasthan, as it is not affected much by climate change
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
Jaipur: Scientists at the Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute (RARI) at Durgapura have developed new varieties of barley and millet that are expected to improve the country’s nutrition, food security and self-reliance by reducing the dependence on imports.
It is being claimed that these new varieties of barley and millet will not only increase the income of the farmers but will also play a vital role in protecting the health of the general public.
Meanwhile, research on barley, which is known as a saltwater and water-efficient crop, has reached the next level in Rajasthan as it is not affected much by climate change.
It is among the crops for which research has been sped up to meet the increasing demand. While wheat has a glycemic index (GI) of 60% to 62%, it is 45% to 48% for millets. It is lowest for barley, ranging from 25% to 28%. It is expected to help future generations avoid diseases like diabetes. Barley’s gluten content is almost one-fourth of wheat, making it a better option for those having allergies.
Talking about the speciality of the new variety of barley, Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Balraj Singh said, "RARI is working on various segments of barley like dual purpose, malt and food barley. It is being made to remove the husk from barley so that it can be easily ground into flour like wheat and used for preparing bakery products and porridge."
He pointed out that barley straw is a constant headache for the farmers who do not prefer it as fodder because the thorns on its stalk injure the animal's jaws and harm its digestive system.
He added that research is underway in RARI to remove the husk from barley and reduce the amount of straw, and results are expected within the next three or four years.
RARI claims to have developed a variety of malts to meet the demand of the beverage industry, where it is used to make products like beer. This variety was recently given recognition at an event in Gwalior and will be registered soon.
Dr Singh further explained that products like energy drinks, Bournvita and Horlicks, along with beer, are made from barley and therefore this new variety will benefit the youth who are the prime consumers of these products. India presently imports barley from countries like Russia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Argentina, Australia and France.
Dr Singh told ETV Bharat, “Scientists estimate the new variety's maximum yield will be 91.67 quintals per hectare. The plant height will be 90 cm to 100 cm, and the ear length will be 9 cm to 10 cm.
This variety will mature in 125 to 135 days with just two to four irrigations. Significantly, it will produce two ears, and the grains will be thick and oval. Climate change will have a minimal impact on this variety.”
He further stated that before the Green Revolution, India 's barley acreage cover was over 3.2 million hectares. Subsequently, the market-driven focus shifted to crops like wheat, rice and maize while marginalising millets and barley.
Given the present scarcity of freshwater for crops, along with the rise in diabetes cases and gluten allergies among younger generations, there is a need for rapid action.
He added that RARI aims to ensure that India's barley acreage once again surpasses 3.2 million hectares by the time India celebrates the 100th anniversary of its independence.
Talking about the ongoing work at RARI on millet, Dr Singh explained that the zinc and iron content of the biofortified varieties RHB 233 and RHB 234 has been doubled, while that in the biofortified variety RHB 273 has also increased.
Referring to the increasing cases of malnutrition on account of protein deficiency, he said that this problem is also being taken into consideration in the field of agricultural research.
Last year, the protein content in the peanut variety RG575-1 from Durgapura was increased to 30% as compared to 25% in the normal peanuts.
Dr Singh said that butter made from cream is more popular in India, whereas in foreign countries, people consume peanut butter for protein. He said the new variety prepared by RARI at Durgapura will also be used to prepare peanut butter.
