RARI Develops New Varieties Of Barley And Millet To Improve India’s Nutrition, Food Security And Self Reliance

Jaipur: Scientists at the Rajasthan Agricultural Research Institute (RARI) at Durgapura have developed new varieties of barley and millet that are expected to improve the country’s nutrition, food security and self-reliance by reducing the dependence on imports.

It is being claimed that these new varieties of barley and millet will not only increase the income of the farmers but will also play a vital role in protecting the health of the general public.

Meanwhile, research on barley, which is known as a saltwater and water-efficient crop, has reached the next level in Rajasthan as it is not affected much by climate change.

It is among the crops for which research has been sped up to meet the increasing demand. While wheat has a glycemic index (GI) of 60% to 62%, it is 45% to 48% for millets. It is lowest for barley, ranging from 25% to 28%. It is expected to help future generations avoid diseases like diabetes. Barley’s gluten content is almost one-fourth of wheat, making it a better option for those having allergies.

Talking about the speciality of the new variety of barley, Sri Karan Narendra Agriculture University’s Vice Chancellor Dr Balraj Singh said, "RARI is working on various segments of barley like dual purpose, malt and food barley. It is being made to remove the husk from barley so that it can be easily ground into flour like wheat and used for preparing bakery products and porridge."

He pointed out that barley straw is a constant headache for the farmers who do not prefer it as fodder because the thorns on its stalk injure the animal's jaws and harm its digestive system.

He added that research is underway in RARI to remove the husk from barley and reduce the amount of straw, and results are expected within the next three or four years.

RARI claims to have developed a variety of malts to meet the demand of the beverage industry, where it is used to make products like beer. This variety was recently given recognition at an event in Gwalior and will be registered soon.

Dr Singh further explained that products like energy drinks, Bournvita and Horlicks, along with beer, are made from barley and therefore this new variety will benefit the youth who are the prime consumers of these products. India presently imports barley from countries like Russia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Argentina, Australia and France.​​​​​​​​​​​

Dr Singh told ETV Bharat, “Scientists estimate the new variety's maximum yield will be 91.67 quintals per hectare. The plant height will be 90 cm to 100 cm, and the ear length will be 9 cm to 10 cm.