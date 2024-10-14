Raptee.HV Launches High-Voltage Electric Motorcycle In India For Rs 2.39 Lakhs

Hyderabad: Chennai-based EV startup Raptee.HV has launched India’s first high-voltage (HV) electric motorcycle– Raptee T30. The two-wheeler claims to deliver a performance rivalling the 250-300 cc ICE counterparts with significantly less heat.
The motorcycle features a price tag of Rs 2.39 lakhs, sitting in the same range as its self-proclaimed ICE counterparts. It has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a claimed real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge. The company says that Raptee T30 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.
Specifications and features
Raptee.HV also claims to be the first electric two-wheeler in the country to adopt universal charging standards used by electric cars. The motorcycle comes with an onboard charger, which is compatible with the 13,500 CCS2 car charging stations available across the country and expected to double within the next year.
The Raptee.HV motorcycle features an IP67-rated battery pack for protection against dust and water resistance. The electric two wheeler offers a battery warranty of up to 8 years or up to 80,000 kilometres, which is comparable to the battery warranty offered by electric cars.
The Raptee T30 features in-house developed electronics to power the HV tech and runs a custom-built Operating System based on an automotive-grade Linux platform. The motorcycle will come in four colour options– Horizon Red, Arctic White, Mercury Grey, and Eclipse Black.
Availability
The company promises to start deliveries in Chennai and Bangalore from January via company-owned experience centres. It plans to expand to other key cities based on the propensity for mid-premium motorcycles and the adoption of electric mobility in these selected markets.
The company is also coming up with a Factory-integrated Experience centre at its HQ in Chennai to offer a factory tour and show how they are building their motorcycles. Raptee.HV says that it will also have a wide range of Direct to Consumer offerings in addition to the sales via traditional channel.