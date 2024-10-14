ETV Bharat / technology

Raptee.HV Launches High-Voltage Electric Motorcycle In India For Rs 2.39 Lakhs

Hyderabad: Chennai-based EV startup Raptee.HV has launched India’s first high-voltage (HV) electric motorcycle– Raptee T30. The two-wheeler claims to deliver a performance rivalling the 250-300 cc ICE counterparts with significantly less heat.

The motorcycle features a price tag of Rs 2.39 lakhs, sitting in the same range as its self-proclaimed ICE counterparts. It has an IDC Est range of around 200 km and a claimed real-world range of over 150 km on a single charge. The company says that Raptee T30 can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

Specifications and features

Raptee.HV also claims to be the first electric two-wheeler in the country to adopt universal charging standards used by electric cars. The motorcycle comes with an onboard charger, which is compatible with the 13,500 CCS2 car charging stations available across the country and expected to double within the next year.

The Raptee.HV motorcycle features an IP67-rated battery pack for protection against dust and water resistance. The electric two wheeler offers a battery warranty of up to 8 years or up to 80,000 kilometres, which is comparable to the battery warranty offered by electric cars.