Range Rover Velar Autobiography Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the Range Rover Velar Autobiography in India, bringing in more luxury to the SUV. It comes in petrol and diesel engine options, which are priced at Rs 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the Dynamic SE variant, available in a sole 2L petrol engine, costing Rs 84.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography is available in Fuji White, Santorini Black, Varesine Blue, Arroios Grey, Ostuni Pearl White, and Batumi Gold. It comes with Ebony, Cloud/Ebony, Deep Garnet/Ebony, and Caraway/Ebony interior colourways.

In India, the Range Rover Velar Autobiography will rival the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and Audi Q7.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography: What’s new?

In terms of design, the Velar Autobiography continues to feature the signature floating roof and flush door handles. The new SUV comes with a subtle update to the Pixel LED headlights and redesigned 20-inch (10-spoke) alloy wheels with Satin Dark Grey colour. It features Burnished Copper accents across the front bumper, front fenders, rear bumpers, and ‘Range Rover’ lettering at the front and rear.

Range Rover Velar Autobiography: Interior (Image Credit: Range Rover)

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography features a host of enhancements that offer a luxurious experience. It comes equipped with luxury features, including a sliding panoramic sunroof, fully extended Windsor leather upholstery, Suedecloth headlining, and a Meridian 3D surround sound system. Other than these, the Velar Autobiography includes features such as 20-way massage electrically adjustable front seats, power-recline rear seats, configurable ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, an air purification system, 3D surround camera, terrain response 2, electronic air suspension, wade sensing, adaptive dynamics, and much more. All of these features are not available in the Dynamic SE variant.

The Range Rover Velar Autobiography is Rs 5 lakh more expensive than the Dynamic SE variant. (Image Credit: Range Rover)

Range Rover Velar Autobiography: Specifications

The newly launched Range Rover Velar Autobiography comes equipped with P250 petrol or D200 diesel mild hybrid engine options. The 2L turbo-petrol engine generates a power output of 246.6 bhp and torque of 365 Nm, whereas the diesel engine with mild-hybrid technology produces a power output of 201 bhp and torque of 430 Nm.