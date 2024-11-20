Radboards Unveils Foldable E-Kick Scooter at Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru: Eco-friendly electric bikes have the potential to become a popular daily commuter vehicle for short-distance travel. There are already several players in the segment making such vehicles. In addition to electric bikes (cycles), there are a lot of different form factors that are waiting to be explored in this space. This is where Radboards company came in with its foldable e-Kick scooter that can be carried in a bag.

The eco-friendly e-Kick scooter was on display at the 27th Bengaluru Tech Summit, which started in front of the city's palace. The scooter attracted the audience's attention since it cannot only allow you to commute short distances on battery power but can also be folded and carried in a metro train or bus. Radboardards e-Kick scooters are already available on the market.

Radboards showcased their eco-friendly e-kick scooter (ETV Bharat)

Kiran, the founder of Radboards firm, mentioned that the number of vehicles in Bengaluru is increasing day by day, leading to not only more traffic congestion but also rising pollution levels. He noted that the situation is worsening in the second-tier cities of Karnataka as well. Kiran observed that today's youth are increasingly relying on vehicles even for short trips to the nearest shop. To reduce this dependency, the e-kick scooter vehicle was invented, and it is now being sold in various cities across the country, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Guru, a staff member of the firm, explained that the e-scooter vehicle is battery-based and can run up to 25 to 30 km on a single charge, which can be done at home. He highlighted its convenience for short trips to nearby destinations, noting that the vehicle can be folded and carried in a bag. Guru mentioned that the e-scooter has already been sold to various companies and is also suitable for public use. He emphasised that it helps reduce dependence on fuel and can contribute to lowering pollution levels.