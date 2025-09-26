ETV Bharat / technology

Smartphones Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Xiaomi 17, More

Out of these devices, the OnePlus 15, iQoo 15, Xiaomi 17 series, and Realme GT 8 Pro could be the first to arrive in India.

Among the first devices to utilise the new mobile platform will be the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Xiaomi 17 series, iQoo 15, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Redmi K90 Pro/Poco F8 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Honor Magic 8 series, and the Nubia RedMagic 11 series.

Hyderabad: Qualcomm just announced its flagship mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which will power the next-gen premium Android smartphones. The chip maker already confirmed that brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Redmi, Realme, Poco, Oppo, Vivo, ROG, Sony, Honor, ZTE, Nubia, and others will be using the new system-on-chip (SoC). Now, the companies have started to reveal which of their flagship smartphones will come equipped with the new Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Highlights

Featuring a 3nm process, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC claims to feature significant improvements in performance, battery life, and AI capabilities over the predecessor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4.

The new chip features 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU, which claims to deliver a 20 per cent boost in single-core performance, 17 per cent boost in multi-core performance, and 32 per cent responsiveness improvement. The CPU can go as high as 4.6 GHz clock speed. Qualcomm says it is the world's fastest mobile CPU.

The new Qualcomm Adreno GPU onboard the SoC claims to provide 23 per cent better gaming experiences with the new architecture. It also claims to offer 25 per cent Ray-Tracing improvement.

Lastly, the new Qualcomm Hexagon NPU on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 claims to offer a 37 per cent increase in performance for AI processing. Featuring a 12 + 8 + 1 tensor core configuration, it supports 64-bit memory visualisation, up to 220 tokens per second, and 32k content window 2-bit support.

The chipset also claims to offer 16 per cent power savings compared to the last generation, with significant efficiency improvements across CPU (35 per cent), GPU (20 per cent), and AI (16 per cent).

In terms of the camera, the SoC supports 20-bit ISP and a four times larger dynamic range. It also features the world's first hardware APV codec, Dragon Fusion Video, Snapdragon Audio Sense, Reflection Removal, and Night Vision 3.0.