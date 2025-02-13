ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Launches 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset, Bringing Gen AI Support To Mid-Range Smartphones

Qualcomm has launched the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 for mid-range smartphones which is more faster and power efficient than its predecessor.

Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset: Details
Qualcomm has launched a new Snapdragon 6 series chipset (Image Credit: Qualcomm)
Published : Feb 13, 2025, 6:17 PM IST

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, featuring Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU with a significant boost in CPU performance, GPU performance, and power savings. The chipset focuses heavily on gaming performance and comes packed with support for Gen AI-powered capabilities. Other highlights of the 4nm chipset include lossless audio support, luminous capture, and ultra-fast connectivity. just like its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC will power mid-range smartphones.

Highlights of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset claims to offer 11 per cent higher CPU performance over its predecessor, a 29 per cent higher GPU performance, and 12 per cent better battery efficiency. The 64-bit Kryo CPU features 1 prime core clocked at a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz, 3 performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and 4 efficiency cores, clocked at 1.8 GHz.

It supports UFS 3.1 storage, USB version 3.1, up to 16GB RAM RAM (either LPDDR5 at 3200 MHz or LPDDR4X at 2133 MHz), Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology, and up to 144 Hz Full HD+ screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 comes with a 5G Modem-RF System, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, Triple ISP Camera with a maximum of 200 MP sensor support, and lots of game-centric features, such as Snapdragon game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine, and Adreno HDR Fast Blench. The chipset also supports Qualcomm aptX lossless audio and LE audio in addition to Gen AI support, INT4 support, and Sensing Hub.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: Specifications

SpecificationDetail
Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine-
GPU NameQualcomm Adreno
CPU NameQualcomm Kryo
Qualcomm Hexagon Processor NameQualcomm Hexagon
Qualcomm Hexagon Processor FeaturesQualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX)
CPU-
NameQualcomm Kryo
Architecture64-bit
Clock Speed2.3 GHz
GPU-
NameQualcomm Adreno
APIsOpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.3, OpenCL 2.0 FP
Cellular Modem-RF-
Modem NameSnapdragon 5G Modem-RF System
Peak Download Speed2.9 Gbps
Cellular Modem-RF Specs140 MHz bandwidth (Sub-6), 2 carriers (mmWave), 200 MHz bandwidth (mmWave)
Performance Enhancement TechnologiesQualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost, Qualcomm Smart Transmit 2.0 technology, Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0
Cellular TechnologyLTE support for CBRS, HSPA, sub-6 GHz, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), TDD, LTE, WCDMA, FDD, SA (standalone), TD-SCDMA, 5G mmWave, NSA, mmWave-sub6 aggregation
Multi SIMGlobal 5G Multi-SIM, Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) 5G+5G and 5G+4G
Wi-Fi-
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth SystemQualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System
GenerationWi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E
Standards802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11a, 802.11ax
Spectral Bands2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
Bluetooth-
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth SystemQualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System
Specification VersionBluetooth 5.4
TopologiesBluetooth Low Energy Audio One-To-Many Broadcast
Camera-
Image Signal Processor (ISP) NameQualcomm Spectra
Image Signal Processor (ISP) TypeImage Signal Processor (ISP)
Image Signal Processor (ISP) NumberTriple ISP
Image Signal Processor (ISP) Bit Depth12-bit
Triple Camera (MFNR, ZSL, 30 fps)16 MP
Dual Camera (MFNR, ZSL, 30 fps)32+16 MP
Single Camera (MFNR, ZSL, 30 fps)64 MP
Single Camera200 MP
FeaturesMulti-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Snapdragon Low Light Vision (LLV)
Video Capture4K @ 30 fps
Slow Motion Video Capture1080p @ 120 fps
Video Capture FormatsHDR10
Location-
Location SupportQualcomm Location Suite
Satellite SystemsGalileo, Beidou, QZSS, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS
Frequency SupportTriple
AccuracyLane-level, Sidewalk-level
Display-
Maximum On-Device Display ResolutionFHD+ @ 144 Hz
Security-
FeaturesQualcomm Wireless Edge Services (WES), Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Premium security features
Audio-
Qualcomm Aqstic technology supportQualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec
Qualcomm aptX audio technology supportQualcomm aptX Voice, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm aptX Lossless
Charging-
Qualcomm Quick Charge technology supportQualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
Memory-
Speed3200 MHz
TypeLPDDR5
Universal Serial Bus (USB)-
Interface TypeUSB-C
Process Node and Technology-
Process Node4 nm

