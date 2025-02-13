Qualcomm Launches 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset, Bringing Gen AI Support To Mid-Range Smartphones

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, featuring Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU with a significant boost in CPU performance, GPU performance, and power savings. The chipset focuses heavily on gaming performance and comes packed with support for Gen AI-powered capabilities. Other highlights of the 4nm chipset include lossless audio support, luminous capture, and ultra-fast connectivity. just like its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC will power mid-range smartphones.
Highlights of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset claims to offer 11 per cent higher CPU performance over its predecessor, a 29 per cent higher GPU performance, and 12 per cent better battery efficiency. The 64-bit Kryo CPU features 1 prime core clocked at a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz, 3 performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and 4 efficiency cores, clocked at 1.8 GHz.
It supports UFS 3.1 storage, USB version 3.1, up to 16GB RAM RAM (either LPDDR5 at 3200 MHz or LPDDR4X at 2133 MHz), Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology, and up to 144 Hz Full HD+ screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 comes with a 5G Modem-RF System, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, Triple ISP Camera with a maximum of 200 MP sensor support, and lots of game-centric features, such as Snapdragon game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine, and Adreno HDR Fast Blench. The chipset also supports Qualcomm aptX lossless audio and LE audio in addition to Gen AI support, INT4 support, and Sensing Hub.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: Specifications
|Specification
|Detail
|Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine
|-
|GPU Name
|Qualcomm Adreno
|CPU Name
|Qualcomm Kryo
|Qualcomm Hexagon Processor Name
|Qualcomm Hexagon
|Qualcomm Hexagon Processor Features
|Qualcomm Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Qualcomm Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX)
|CPU
|-
|Name
|Qualcomm Kryo
|Architecture
|64-bit
|Clock Speed
|2.3 GHz
|GPU
|-
|Name
|Qualcomm Adreno
|APIs
|OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.3, OpenCL 2.0 FP
|Cellular Modem-RF
|-
|Modem Name
|Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF System
|Peak Download Speed
|2.9 Gbps
|Cellular Modem-RF Specs
|140 MHz bandwidth (Sub-6), 2 carriers (mmWave), 200 MHz bandwidth (mmWave)
|Performance Enhancement Technologies
|Qualcomm Wideband Envelope Tracking, Qualcomm AI-Enhanced Signal Boost, Qualcomm Smart Transmit 2.0 technology, Qualcomm 5G PowerSave 2.0
|Cellular Technology
|LTE support for CBRS, HSPA, sub-6 GHz, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), TDD, LTE, WCDMA, FDD, SA (standalone), TD-SCDMA, 5G mmWave, NSA, mmWave-sub6 aggregation
|Multi SIM
|Global 5G Multi-SIM, Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) 5G+5G and 5G+4G
|Wi-Fi
|-
|Wi-Fi/Bluetooth System
|Qualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System
|Generation
|Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E
|Standards
|802.11b, 802.11g, 802.11n, 802.11ac, 802.11a, 802.11ax
|Spectral Bands
|2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz
|Bluetooth
|-
|Wi-Fi/Bluetooth System
|Qualcomm FastConnect Mobile Connectivity System
|Specification Version
|Bluetooth 5.4
|Topologies
|Bluetooth Low Energy Audio One-To-Many Broadcast
|Camera
|-
|Image Signal Processor (ISP) Name
|Qualcomm Spectra
|Image Signal Processor (ISP) Type
|Image Signal Processor (ISP)
|Image Signal Processor (ISP) Number
|Triple ISP
|Image Signal Processor (ISP) Bit Depth
|12-bit
|Triple Camera (MFNR, ZSL, 30 fps)
|16 MP
|Dual Camera (MFNR, ZSL, 30 fps)
|32+16 MP
|Single Camera (MFNR, ZSL, 30 fps)
|64 MP
|Single Camera
|200 MP
|Features
|Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), Snapdragon Low Light Vision (LLV)
|Video Capture
|4K @ 30 fps
|Slow Motion Video Capture
|1080p @ 120 fps
|Video Capture Formats
|HDR10
|Location
|-
|Location Support
|Qualcomm Location Suite
|Satellite Systems
|Galileo, Beidou, QZSS, GLONASS, NavIC, GPS
|Frequency Support
|Triple
|Accuracy
|Lane-level, Sidewalk-level
|Display
|-
|Maximum On-Device Display Resolution
|FHD+ @ 144 Hz
|Security
|-
|Features
|Qualcomm Wireless Edge Services (WES), Qualcomm Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), Premium security features
|Audio
|-
|Qualcomm Aqstic technology support
|Qualcomm Aqstic smart speaker amplifier, Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec
|Qualcomm aptX audio technology support
|Qualcomm aptX Voice, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm aptX Lossless
|Charging
|-
|Qualcomm Quick Charge technology support
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology
|Memory
|-
|Speed
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Universal Serial Bus (USB)
|-
|Interface Type
|USB-C
|Process Node and Technology
|-
|Process Node
|4 nm