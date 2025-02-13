Qualcomm Launches 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset, Bringing Gen AI Support To Mid-Range Smartphones

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, featuring Kryo CPU and Adreno GPU with a significant boost in CPU performance, GPU performance, and power savings. The chipset focuses heavily on gaming performance and comes packed with support for Gen AI-powered capabilities. Other highlights of the 4nm chipset include lossless audio support, luminous capture, and ultra-fast connectivity. just like its predecessor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC will power mid-range smartphones.

Highlights of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset claims to offer 11 per cent higher CPU performance over its predecessor, a 29 per cent higher GPU performance, and 12 per cent better battery efficiency. The 64-bit Kryo CPU features 1 prime core clocked at a maximum speed of 2.3 GHz, 3 performance cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and 4 efficiency cores, clocked at 1.8 GHz.

It supports UFS 3.1 storage, USB version 3.1, up to 16GB RAM RAM (either LPDDR5 at 3200 MHz or LPDDR4X at 2133 MHz), Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology, and up to 144 Hz Full HD+ screen. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 comes with a 5G Modem-RF System, Bluetooth 5.4 technology, Triple ISP Camera with a maximum of 200 MP sensor support, and lots of game-centric features, such as Snapdragon game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine, and Adreno HDR Fast Blench. The chipset also supports Qualcomm aptX lossless audio and LE audio in addition to Gen AI support, INT4 support, and Sensing Hub.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4: Specifications