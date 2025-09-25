Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 And Snapdragon X2 Series Processors For Next-Gen Devices
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will power 2026 Android flagship smartphones, whereas the Snapdragon X2 series will power Windows PCs.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced a new range of processors, including the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform and new Snapdragon X2 series processors for Windows PCs. These chips succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 and Snapdragon X series processors.
Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the world's fastest mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC), which will establish new consumer experiences and set new industry benchmarks. Meanwhile, the new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite are claimed to be the fastest and most efficient processors for Windows PCs.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC comes with state-of-the-art performance, efficiency, and on-device AI processing. It features 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU to deliver a 20 per cent boost in performance, a new Qualcomm Adreno GPU to provide 23 per cent better gaming experiences with new architecture, and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU that claims to offer a 37 per cent increase in performance for AI processing.
A good chunk of premium Android smartphones in 2026 are expected to utilise the new platform. Qualcomm has confirmed that the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be featured in flagship devices from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Redmi, Realme, Poco, Oppo, Vivo, ROG, Sony, Honor, ZTE, Nubia, and more.
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite Series
The new Snapdragon X2 Elite series of processors is said to be designed for ultra-premium Windows 11 PCs. While the X2 Elite Extreme is tailored for complex, expert-level workloads while demonstrating "ultimate performance, multi-day battery life, and blazing fast AI-processing power", the X2 Elite is designed to be powerful and efficient, multitasking across resource-intensive workloads with "industry-leading performance that can last for days".
They feature 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU with up to 75 per cent faster CPU performance than competition at ISO power, a new Qualcomm Adreno GPU architecture for a 2.3X increase in performance per watt and power efficiency over the previous generation, and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU that features 80 TOPS of AI processing, which is the world’s fastest NPU for laptops, says Qualcomm.