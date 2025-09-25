ETV Bharat / technology

Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 And Snapdragon X2 Series Processors For Next-Gen Devices

Hyderabad: Qualcomm has announced a new range of processors, including the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform and new Snapdragon X2 series processors for Windows PCs. These chips succeed last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 4 and Snapdragon X series processors.

Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is the world's fastest mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC), which will establish new consumer experiences and set new industry benchmarks. Meanwhile, the new Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and Snapdragon X2 Elite are claimed to be the fastest and most efficient processors for Windows PCs.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC comes with state-of-the-art performance, efficiency, and on-device AI processing. It features 3rd Gen Qualcomm Oryon CPU to deliver a 20 per cent boost in performance, a new Qualcomm Adreno GPU to provide 23 per cent better gaming experiences with new architecture, and a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU that claims to offer a 37 per cent increase in performance for AI processing.