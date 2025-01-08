ETV Bharat / technology

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Arriving On January 9 With New Powers, Vehicles, Areas, And More

PUBG Mobile is set to receive the version 3.6 update on January 9, offering players new elementary abilities, areas, and vehicles.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update: Release Date, New Mode, Vehicle, & More
The PUBG Mobile 3.6 update will be out on January 9, 2025 (Image Credit - X.com/PUBG Mobile)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: PUBG Mobile via its social media platforms has officially announced the arrival of the much-awaited 3.6 update. The update will be online from January 9, 2025. Since the update is already available in beta, we know about the upcoming changes, new features, and other aspects of the update. The new PUBG Mobile 3.6 update will give a new approach to combat and strategies using new elemental abilities.

Elementary abilities like the Aqua Dragon and World Wind Tiger will add fresh mechanics and strategic depth to PUBG battles, whereas the Floating Islands for exploring and the Panda Vehicle to improve combat strategy are among the novel features included in the upgrade. Let's take a detailed look.

PUBG Mobile Version 3.6 Update: Four Elemental Powers

As tradition goes, the 3.6 update will have a new theme mode with new special powers in the game. The main highlight of this latest update will be the introduction of four elemental abilities with unique powers for each ability, this will altogether change the way you play.

Flaming Phoenix (Fire): The Flaming Phoenix is a fire-based ability that enhances movement speed and offers a fireball attack. Using this ability as a weapon, players can cause large-scale fire damage in a targeted area. A timer will be shown when the Flaming Phoenix is active, once the timer runs out, the power resets. You can use this power again after the cooldown period is over.

Aqua Dragon (Water): The Aqua Dragon is a defensive ability that spawns a water dragon, creating a wide water barrier. It blocks the view of the enemy, preventing them from spotting you. It does not provide full protection against enemies as characters, vehicles, bullets, and throwable items can pass through it. The wall's strength gets depleted by the damage caused by bullets. This ability will help you to get out of sticky situations.

Nature Spirit (Deer): This ability allows the player to gather a deer spirit which helps to travel long distances. Using this ability, you can scout for enemy locations, spot hidden enemies, and more. Moreover, you can teleport to the deer’s position, allowing quick manoeuvres and surprise attacks.

World Wind Tiger (Wind): This ability will allow you to move swiftly and lets you ride a wind tiger across the sky on a floating cloud. When this ability is engaged, you can neither hold a gun nor get hit by bullets as a windshield protects you from the front and sides, blocking incoming gunshots.

New Areas

Sanctum Area: It's a new location that is packed with exclusive loot, refined crates, and mythical creatures. The area is designed to offer a high-risk, high-reward experience.

Floating Islands: In these islands, you will have to walk over wooden bridges and glide from your area’s appropriate end. The floating islands are placed vertically and encourage exploration, similar to fantasy settings like Avatar.

New Vehicles

Panda Vehicle: The Panda vehicle is a unique rideable companion that offers speed boosts and defensive modes. This Panda can transform and assist you in both combat and tactical movements.

Gliders: Gliders help you to travel longer distances and explore the map quickly and efficiently. The glider will make it easy to navigate along large terrains without the risk of encountering ground-based combats.

Hyderabad: PUBG Mobile via its social media platforms has officially announced the arrival of the much-awaited 3.6 update. The update will be online from January 9, 2025. Since the update is already available in beta, we know about the upcoming changes, new features, and other aspects of the update. The new PUBG Mobile 3.6 update will give a new approach to combat and strategies using new elemental abilities.

Elementary abilities like the Aqua Dragon and World Wind Tiger will add fresh mechanics and strategic depth to PUBG battles, whereas the Floating Islands for exploring and the Panda Vehicle to improve combat strategy are among the novel features included in the upgrade. Let's take a detailed look.

PUBG Mobile Version 3.6 Update: Four Elemental Powers

As tradition goes, the 3.6 update will have a new theme mode with new special powers in the game. The main highlight of this latest update will be the introduction of four elemental abilities with unique powers for each ability, this will altogether change the way you play.

Flaming Phoenix (Fire): The Flaming Phoenix is a fire-based ability that enhances movement speed and offers a fireball attack. Using this ability as a weapon, players can cause large-scale fire damage in a targeted area. A timer will be shown when the Flaming Phoenix is active, once the timer runs out, the power resets. You can use this power again after the cooldown period is over.

Aqua Dragon (Water): The Aqua Dragon is a defensive ability that spawns a water dragon, creating a wide water barrier. It blocks the view of the enemy, preventing them from spotting you. It does not provide full protection against enemies as characters, vehicles, bullets, and throwable items can pass through it. The wall's strength gets depleted by the damage caused by bullets. This ability will help you to get out of sticky situations.

Nature Spirit (Deer): This ability allows the player to gather a deer spirit which helps to travel long distances. Using this ability, you can scout for enemy locations, spot hidden enemies, and more. Moreover, you can teleport to the deer’s position, allowing quick manoeuvres and surprise attacks.

World Wind Tiger (Wind): This ability will allow you to move swiftly and lets you ride a wind tiger across the sky on a floating cloud. When this ability is engaged, you can neither hold a gun nor get hit by bullets as a windshield protects you from the front and sides, blocking incoming gunshots.

New Areas

Sanctum Area: It's a new location that is packed with exclusive loot, refined crates, and mythical creatures. The area is designed to offer a high-risk, high-reward experience.

Floating Islands: In these islands, you will have to walk over wooden bridges and glide from your area’s appropriate end. The floating islands are placed vertically and encourage exploration, similar to fantasy settings like Avatar.

New Vehicles

Panda Vehicle: The Panda vehicle is a unique rideable companion that offers speed boosts and defensive modes. This Panda can transform and assist you in both combat and tactical movements.

Gliders: Gliders help you to travel longer distances and explore the map quickly and efficiently. The glider will make it easy to navigate along large terrains without the risk of encountering ground-based combats.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUBG MOBILE NEW UPDATEPUBG MOBILE UPDATE RELEASE DATEPUBG MOBILE UPDATE NEW MODESPUBG MOBILE NEW AREASPUBG MOBILE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.