PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Arriving On January 9 With New Powers, Vehicles, Areas, And More

Hyderabad: PUBG Mobile via its social media platforms has officially announced the arrival of the much-awaited 3.6 update. The update will be online from January 9, 2025. Since the update is already available in beta, we know about the upcoming changes, new features, and other aspects of the update. The new PUBG Mobile 3.6 update will give a new approach to combat and strategies using new elemental abilities.

Elementary abilities like the Aqua Dragon and World Wind Tiger will add fresh mechanics and strategic depth to PUBG battles, whereas the Floating Islands for exploring and the Panda Vehicle to improve combat strategy are among the novel features included in the upgrade. Let's take a detailed look.

PUBG Mobile Version 3.6 Update: Four Elemental Powers

As tradition goes, the 3.6 update will have a new theme mode with new special powers in the game. The main highlight of this latest update will be the introduction of four elemental abilities with unique powers for each ability, this will altogether change the way you play.

Flaming Phoenix (Fire): The Flaming Phoenix is a fire-based ability that enhances movement speed and offers a fireball attack. Using this ability as a weapon, players can cause large-scale fire damage in a targeted area. A timer will be shown when the Flaming Phoenix is active, once the timer runs out, the power resets. You can use this power again after the cooldown period is over.

Aqua Dragon (Water): The Aqua Dragon is a defensive ability that spawns a water dragon, creating a wide water barrier. It blocks the view of the enemy, preventing them from spotting you. It does not provide full protection against enemies as characters, vehicles, bullets, and throwable items can pass through it. The wall's strength gets depleted by the damage caused by bullets. This ability will help you to get out of sticky situations.

Nature Spirit (Deer): This ability allows the player to gather a deer spirit which helps to travel long distances. Using this ability, you can scout for enemy locations, spot hidden enemies, and more. Moreover, you can teleport to the deer’s position, allowing quick manoeuvres and surprise attacks.

World Wind Tiger (Wind): This ability will allow you to move swiftly and lets you ride a wind tiger across the sky on a floating cloud. When this ability is engaged, you can neither hold a gun nor get hit by bullets as a windshield protects you from the front and sides, blocking incoming gunshots.

New Areas

Sanctum Area: It's a new location that is packed with exclusive loot, refined crates, and mythical creatures. The area is designed to offer a high-risk, high-reward experience.

Floating Islands: In these islands, you will have to walk over wooden bridges and glide from your area’s appropriate end. The floating islands are placed vertically and encourage exploration, similar to fantasy settings like Avatar.

New Vehicles

Panda Vehicle: The Panda vehicle is a unique rideable companion that offers speed boosts and defensive modes. This Panda can transform and assist you in both combat and tactical movements.

Gliders: Gliders help you to travel longer distances and explore the map quickly and efficiently. The glider will make it easy to navigate along large terrains without the risk of encountering ground-based combats.