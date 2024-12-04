CookieRun India: PUBG Maker Krafton's New Game Arrives On December 11

Hyderabad: Krafton India and Devsisters on Wednesday revealed CookieRun India, a casual runner mobile game for Android and iOS platforms. The game has already surpassed 1 million pre-registrations and will be available for download starting December 11, 2024.

CookieRun India is tailored for Indian audiences, blending culturally rich and localised experiences into the globally popular CookieRun series. The game features unique elements, such as cookie characters inspired by Indian sweets like Gulab Jamun and Kaju Katli. It also offers localised in-game events to provide an immersive experience for gamers.

At the launch event, Minu Lee, Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India, expressed excitement about the release of CookieRun India, developed in collaboration with Devsisters. Lee highlighted the positive reception of the game, which combines casual fun with Indian cultural elements, making it uniquely tailored for Indian players.

Krafton India to release more titles next year

In a year of remarkable achievements, Krafton India has seen Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) exceed 200 million downloads and break new Esports viewership records. The successful launch of Bullet Echo India and the ongoing popularity of Road to Valor: Empires add more stars to the company's gaming portfolio banner.

Lee said that 2024 worked really well for the company and they plan to launch 3-4 new game titles in the country in 2025, thus reinforcing its mission to provide diverse and immersive gaming experiences for Indian players.

In addition to new game announcements, the company continues to support game development talent through initiatives like the Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). It also plans to invest over $140 million in Indian startups in the coming years, the company said in a press release.

Headquartered in South Korea, Krafton was established in 2007 and has renowned developers, such as PUBG STUDIOS and Striking Distance Studios, under its umbrella. The company is better known for major titles like BGMI, The Callisto Protocol, and TERA.

CookieRun games and Devsisters' future plans

Founded in 2007, Devsisters is renowned for the CookieRun IP, which has over 200 million users globally. Key titles of the IP include CookieRun for Kakao (2013), Line CookieRun (2014), CookieRun: OvenBreak (2016), and CookieRun: Kingdom (2021). Notably, the IP has generated over $706 Million in revenue. In 2023 and 2024, Devsisters expanded its portfolio with new games like BRIXITY, CookieRun: Braverse, CookieRun: The Darkest Night, CookieRun: Witch’s Castle, and CookieRun: Tower of Adventures. They are also developing CookieRun: OvenSmash, set for release next year.