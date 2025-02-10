PUBG: BLINDSPOT - Krafton Releases Playable Demo For New PUBG Game On Steam

Hyderabad: Krafton has officially unveiled PUBG: Blindspot, the latest game from PUBG Studios. This game was previously known as Project ARC and was available for public testing. The game's playable demo will be available on the popular gaming platform Steam from February 21, 2025. This demo release will help PUBG Studios gather player feedback to develop and enhance the gameplay.

PUBG: BLINDSPOT

The PUBG: Blindspot is a 5v5 top-down tactical shooter game where players will be engaged in a fast-paced, strategy combat with intense firefights and realistic gunplay. The main highlighting feature of this game is that it shares a real-time line of sight among teammates. This game mechanic is expected to stimulate immediate, non-verbal cooperation among teammates, allowing one to act fast in close-quarter combats effectively.

"PUBG STUDIOS chose the name PUBG: BLINDSPOT to reflect both the development philosophy and core gameplay elements," Krafton said in a press release.

PUBG: BLINDSPOT: What's New?

The upcoming game will feature two main modes-- Team Deathmatch and Demolition.

Team DeathMatch Mode: In this game mode, two teams consisting of five players fight against each other in a fast-paced match. The main goal is to eliminate as many enemies as possible, and the team with the most number of kills wins.

Demolition Mode: In this game mode, two teams are given the role of attacking and defending a hidden Crypt inside a building. Moreover, the attacking team needs to breach the defences of the opposite team and plant a Decrypter device whereas the defending team prevents this by setting up barricades and blocking various entry points.

Many players are curious whether they will be able to access their existing PUBG cosmetics in this upcoming game. However, it seems unlikely. Krafton already has several PUBG games under its belt, including PUBG Mobile and New State, which do not share progress or cosmetics.

Steam Next Fest 2025

The 2025 Steam Next Fest will take place from February 24 to March 3, 2025. Steam Next Fest -- an online event that allows users to play free demos, engage with developers, and watch the live gameplay of upcoming games.

Notably, the new trailer released by PUBG: Blindspot features Matt "Kickstart" Smith. The renowned PUBG Esports player was seen playing the Demolition mode.