PS Plus Game Catalog June 2025 Adds FBC: Firebreak, Battlefield 2042, FNF Help Wanted 2 - Full List

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is accessible to both PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe subscribers.

The PS Plus Game Catalog for June will be available on June 17, 2025
The PS Plus Game Catalog for June will be available on June 17, 2025 (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via PlayStation)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog for June, adding eight new games for PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra subscribers. The new titles will be available to play on June 17, 2025, and include FBC: Firebreak, Battlefield 2042, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2, Train Sim World 5, and more.

Additionally, Premium/Deluxe subscribers will also get access to PlayStation Classic title Deus Ex: The Conspiracy on PS4 and PS5, which is an emulation of the classic PS2 title with the same name.

In India, the PS Plus Essential costs Rs 499 per month, the PS Plus Extra tier starts at Rs 749 per month, and the PS Plus Deluxe tier starts at Rs 849 per month. The Essential plan offers access to Monthly Games, the Extra tier offers Monthly Games + Games Catalog, and the Deluxe plan offers Monthly Games + Games Catalog + PS Classics.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for June 2025

The highlights of the PS Plus Game Catalog for June 2025 include the following:

FBC: Firebreak, a three-player cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. Developed and published by Remedy Entertainment, the game is set to release on June 17 with the availability of the PS Plus Game Catalog for the month. The game, set after the events of Control, follows a special unit of soldiers named Firebreak.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2, a survival horror VR title, is a sequel to the iconic FNF Help Wanted game. Initially released in December 2023, the new title features a brand new Fazbear employee, who has to take care of Pizzeria management and maintenance. Notably, the PS Plus Game Catalog added the Help Wanted - Full Time Edition in May, which included all the classic and original mini-games set in the Five Nights universe.

Battlefield 2042, a first-person shooter game set in a near-future world, is joining the PS Plus Game Catalog in June, following the addition of Battlefield V last month. Developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts (EA), the new title was released initially in November 2021 as the 12th main installment in the Battlefield series.

The complete list of PS Plus Game Catalog for June 2025 is as follows:

  • FBC: Firebreak | PS5
  • Battlefield 2042 | PS4, PS5
  • Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 | PS5
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild | PS4
  • We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie | PS4, PS5
  • Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes | PS4, PS5
  • Train Sim World 5 | PS4, PS5
  • Endless Dungeon | PS4, PS5
