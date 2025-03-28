Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Is Finally Coming To Android, iOS Devices: Launch Date, Price, Features

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the upcoming arrival of the critically acclaimed Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on mobile devices. The action-adventure platformer, inspired by the Metroidvania genre, will be available to play on both Android and iOS devices on April 14, 2025.

The game will be priced at €14.99 (around Rs 1,400). During the first three weeks of the launch, both the Android and iOS versions of the game will be available at a discounted price of €9.99 (around Rs 900) on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Ubisoft is also offering a free trial of The Lost Crown, allowing players to discover the introduction of the game before making a purchase.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Mobile Version

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was originally released in January 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. The action-adventure platformer has been fully adapted to mobile by Ubisoft Da Nang studio, integrating all features of the console version. Since the game does not need an internet connection, it can serve as an entertaining experience on the go.

This mobile version also introduces new distinct features, such as auto-potion, auto-parry, slow time options, and many other quality-of-life features specific to mobile. Notably, all the accessibility and quality-of-life features present in the original game are available in the mobile version as well. These include Eye of the Wanderer, which allows players to take screenshots and pin them to the map as visual reminders, and accessibility features, such as platform assist and adaptable difficulty for enemy encounters.

To recall, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was awarded in the “Innovation in Accessibility” category of the Game Awards 2024.

The mobile version of the game claims to feature "high-quality graphics and gameplay fluidity" at 60 FPS on most recent generations of mobile devices. Players can utilise an external controller or use the touch screen to play the game on a mobile device or tablet. Ubisoft has added full control remapping option and touch control customisation, allowing players to change the size, position, and transparency of various control inputs.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - Storyline

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown follows Sargon, a young, gifted Persian fighter from the legendary elite group known as The Immortals. The game is set in the mythological world of Mount Qaf, where players embark on a journey to rescue the kidnapped Prince Ghassan and restore balance to a once wondrous, now cursed land.

In addition to combat and platforming skills, players can utilise Time Powers to defeat a variety of time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures in Souls-like combat. The game world features a cursed Persian-inspired world, larger-than-life landmarks, and highly detailed interconnected biomes, each with its own identity and danger. Players follow Sargon's story, solve puzzles, find hidden treasures, and complete quests to uncover the mysteries of Mount Qaf.