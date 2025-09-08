ETV Bharat / technology

PRATUSH: Unveiling The Universe's First Light From The Moon's Quiet Side

Artistic representation of PRATUSH at the far-side of the moon during its lunar orbit ( Ministry of Science & Technology via PIB )

Bengaluru: Scientists at Bengaluru’s Raman Research Institute have engineered the laboratory model receiver of PRATUSH (Probing Reionisation of the Universe using Signal from Hydrogen), a proposed cosmology experiment to study the formation of the first stars and galaxies. Mayuri S Rao, Associate Professor-I at Raman Research Institute and Principal Investigator of PRATUSH, discussed the project in detail with ETV BHARAT in an exclusive interview.

Currently at the concept stage, PRATUSH aims for a two-year mission once approved. Over this period, the data collection would be structured in a way that the scientists need about 100 hours of high-quality data from the Moon’s far side. However, from lunar orbit this time won’t be continuous — one orbit may allow only 5 minutes, another 45 minutes. The data will be buffered on board and downlinked to ground stations when the satellite moves to the near side facing Earth.

PRATUSH: Scientific significance and positioning

Rao stated that the mission aims to detect extremely faint signals emitted by neutral hydrogen from the early universe. These signals hold the key to understanding how the first stars and galaxies came into existence.

"Detecting this signal from Earth is particularly challenging. Apart from its faintness, the frequency band needed for the experiment overlaps with heavy radio noise generated on our planet," Rao explained. "For instance, FM radio stations transmit in the 88–108 MHz range, which coincides with the frequencies of interest. The far side of the Moon offers a solution."

Narendra S (PhD student, RRI) working on the electronics of the PRATUSH laboratory model receiver, with antenna removed for tests. (Special Arrangement)

PRATUSH would orbit the Moon and observe the sky-spectrum over 55-110 MHz radio frequencies from the Moon’s far side. "Shielded from Earth’s radio emissions, it provides a radio-quiet environment, free from ionospheric disturbances and terrestrial interference. This makes PRATUSH uniquely positioned to study these early cosmic signals from a pristine location in space," she further said.

Apart from radio-frequency interference from human activity and the ionosphere that can distort or confuse the signals reaching the antenna, the reason why the far side of the Moon was selected for orbital observation was the effect of the environment itself—whether soil, rock, or even a laboratory table—which can alter an antenna’s properties. On the far side of the Moon, all three of these issues are eliminated, making it an ideal location for our observations," Rao said.

The 21-cm hydrogen signal

Discussing the importance of the 21-cm hydrogen signal in studying the Cosmic Dawn and the Epoch of Reionisation, she explained that a hydrogen atom consists of a proton and an electron, both possessing a property called “spin.” These spins can be either aligned or anti-aligned, with the latter being the more stable configuration

"When an electron flips from the aligned state to the anti-aligned state, it emits a photon of light. This light corresponds to a frequency of about 1,420 MHz (or a wavelength of 21 cm)—known as the '21-cm line'. This 21-cm signal was produced even by the earliest, primordial hydrogen when the universe was in its infancy," she said.

She added that due to the expansion of the universe, the wavelength of the radiation had been stretched over billions of years. What initially measured 21 cm now reached Earth at wavelengths of several metres, corresponding to frequencies around 100 MHz. By studying this stretched 21-cm signal, she said, scientists could trace the fingerprint of hydrogen throughout cosmic history and gain insights into how the first stars and galaxies were formed.

Digital receiver for PRATUSH

In an engineering feat, the researchers have demonstrated that a compact digital receiver developed for the proposed lunar payload PRATUSH with all its complexities, can be controlled with a simple Raspberry Pi, a common credit–card–sized single-board computer that has demonstrated the required sensitivity for the experiment. This receiver orchestrates a complex radiometer system—managing the antenna, analogue receiver, and a powerful Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) that processes streams of cosmic data.