ETV Bharat / technology

Prasar Bharati Launches Its Own OTT Platform 'Waves' At IFFI

The Waves OTT app is available on Google Play and Apple App Store ( Prasar Bharati )

Panaji: Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, on Wednesday launched its own OTT platform, 'Waves'. The app, available on Android and iOS, aims to deliver diverse content under the tagline "Waves - Family Entertainment Ki Nayi Lehar."

The platform was launched by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) where he called it a significant moment for the Indian entertainment industry.

As per a press note shared by Waves, the chief minister, during the launch said, "I am very happy to see the diverse range of content on the platform, including films and content across languages, especially Konkani."

'Waves' offers content in over 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Assamese, across genres such as infotainment, gaming, education, and shopping. It features 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand, free-to-play games, and even online shopping in collaboration with ONDC.