Porsche Cayenne Black Edition, Cayenne Coupe Black Edition Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Porsche has unveiled the pricing for the new Cayenne Black Edition and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition in India. While both models feature aesthetic changes over the standard counterparts, there are no mechanical changes made by the German automaker. The new Porsche Cayenne Black Edition is priced at Rs 1,8 crore (ex-showroom), while the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Black Edition costs Rs 1.87 crore (ex-showroom). In India, the Cayenne Black Edition rivals the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and the BMW X5, while the Cayenne Coupe Black Edition competes against the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe and the Audi Q8.

Porsche Cayenne Black Edition, Coupe Black Edition: What’s new?

Both Black Editions now sport a more aggressive and dynamic front-end design for enhanced road presence. As the theme goes, both vehicles feature a blacked-out paint scheme, along with elements including the HD-Matrix LED headlights, outside rear view mirrors (ORVM), badges, and side window trim. They ride on 21-inch RS Spyder alloy wheels, and also include sporty tailpipes with a dark bronze finish, and LED door courtesy lights.

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition: Interior (Image Credit: Porsche)

While both models are offered in Chromite Black Metallic shade as standard, Porsche also offers six other colours at no additional cost. The colours are White, Carrara White Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Quartzite Grey Metallic, Caramine Red, and Cashmere Beige Metallic. For a more personalised touch, Porsche Manufaktur offers exclusive finishes under the ‘Legends’ and ‘Paint to Sample’ programmes, priced at Rs 7,29,600 and Rs 20,13,200, respectively.

Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe Black Edition: Exterior Design (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Porsche)

Inside, the Black Editions boast an all-black Brushed Aluminium leather interior, 14-way electrically adjustable front seats, a GT-inspired multifunctional steering wheel, and a 14-speaker 710W BOSE audio system. Buyers who want a more personalised touch can opt for the Extended Package from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, which adds Black Edition lettering, door sill guards, and a driver’s key with key pouch.

Porsche Cayenne Black Edition, Coupe Black Edition: Specifications

The Black Editions retain the same 3.0L, V6 turbo-petrol engine, which produces a power output of 348 bhp and torque of 500 Nm. The engine is mated with an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission.