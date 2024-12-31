Poco X7, Poco X7 Pro Confirmed To Launch In India On January 9: Check Design, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has confirmed the launch of the Poco X7 Series in India and select global markets. The lineup, including Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G, will be unveiled on January 9, 2025, at 5:30 PM IST.

The brand has already revealed the complete design of both its smartphones, via two separate posters on the e-commerce site Flipkart, confirming the existence of a dual-tone yellow and black coloured variant with a vegan leather finish for both X7 and X7 Pro. The same design was tipped via earlier leaks, which also revealed two more dual-tone colour options for the devices.

Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro Design

The Poco X7 features a squircle- or squared circle-shaped camera module in the top centre, featuring three camera sensors and one LED flash. The text on the module confirms the existence of a 50MP primary AI camera with support for optical image stabilisation. The sides of the device appear to have a slight curve towards the back for better grip.

The Poco X7 Pro, on the other hand, features flat sides and has two camera sensors on the back. Notably, the Pro model appears to have taken inspiration from the standard iPhone 16 variant as the camera pill looks identical to the Apple's device. We also saw a similar design language in some other Android smartphones way before the iPhone 16 was in the picture.

Poco X7 Specifications

There have been multiple leaks regarding the specifications of the Poco X7 and Poco X7 Pro smartphones. The standard model is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch OLED display with support for 1.5K pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It could draw power from a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB storage.

In picture: Poco X7 with a triple rear camera setup (Poco India)

The Poco X7 has been tipped to arrive with a 50MP primary camera stacked together with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device is expected to feature a 20MP selfie camera and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is said to be backed by a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. Other features of the device could include an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Poco X7 Pro Specifications

The Poco X7 Pro is expected to feature a similar display as the standard model but with a higher refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is said to be powered by a more powerful 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, paired with a similar RAM and storage configuration as the standard variant.

The Pro model is also expected to feature a bigger 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It is tipped to feature a 50MP primary camera on the back with OIS, paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera and other features of the Poco X7 Pro are identical to the standard variant.