Poco X7 5G vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Comparing Prices, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G smartphones in India. Both devices draw power from two different MediaTek Dimensity-series chipsets and run HyperOS 2.0 out of the box. While both smartphones feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, the standard model features a curved panel and the Pro variant comes with a flat screen. Let's take a comparative look at the prices and specifications of the two smartphones.

Poco X7 5G vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Prices, Availability

The Poco X7 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the device is priced at Rs 21,999. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro 5G costs Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

The Poco X7 5G will be available to buy on January 17 at 12:00 PM (noon). The Poco X7 Pro 5G will be available to buy from January 14. The standard version arrives in Glacier Green, Cosmic Silver, and Poco Yellow colours, whereas the Pro model comes in Oxidian Black and Nebula Green colours alongside the signature Poco Yellow variant.

Poco X7 5G vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Specifications

Display: The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 1.5K pixels resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The Poco X7 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 7i, 3200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision.