Poco X7 5G vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Comparing Prices, Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G smartphones in India. Both devices draw power from two different MediaTek Dimensity-series chipsets and run HyperOS 2.0 out of the box. While both smartphones feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, the standard model features a curved panel and the Pro variant comes with a flat screen. Let's take a comparative look at the prices and specifications of the two smartphones.
Poco X7 5G vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Prices, Availability
The Poco X7 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the device is priced at Rs 21,999. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro 5G costs Rs 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
The Poco X7 5G will be available to buy on January 17 at 12:00 PM (noon). The Poco X7 Pro 5G will be available to buy from January 14. The standard version arrives in Glacier Green, Cosmic Silver, and Poco Yellow colours, whereas the Pro model comes in Oxidian Black and Nebula Green colours alongside the signature Poco Yellow variant.
Poco X7 5G vs Poco X7 Pro 5G: Specifications
Display: The Poco X7 5G sports a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with support for 1.5K pixels resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The Poco X7 Pro 5G has a 6.73-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 7i, 3200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Dolby Vision.
Processor: The Poco X7 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC chipset, paired with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for graphics. On the other hand, the Poco X7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC chipset which comes with Mali G720 MC7 GPU for graphics.
Software: Both phones run on HyerOS based on Android out-of-the-box, but the Poco X7 5G comes with HyperOS based on Android 14 while the Poco X7 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15.
RAM and Storage: The Poco X7 5G supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage, whereas the Poco X7 Pro 5G has LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage.
Cameras: The Poco X7 5G features an unspecified 50MP primary camera on the back, whereas the Pro model features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor. Both devices come with an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera sensor and a 20MP front camera.
Battery and charging: The Poco X7 5G packs a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Poco X7 Pro 5G features a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.
Other features: Additional features for both the Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.