Poco M7 Pro 5G And Poco C75 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features, Availability

Poco has launched the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G smartphones in India with both devices becoming available for purchase this week.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is a lower midrange device and the Poco C75 5G is a budget offering
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 8 hours ago

Hyderabad: Poco India on Tuesday launched the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G smartphone in India. Both phones run on HyperOS based on Android 14 out-of-the-box and feature a 50MP primary camera on the back. The M7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM. It sports a 20MP front-facing selfie shooter and is backed by a 5,110mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Poco C75 5G is equipped with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset sports a 5MP front camera and draws power from a 5,160mAh battery.

Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G: Price, Sale, and, Availability

The Poco M7 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants, starting at Rs 14,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. It comes in three colour options-- Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight.

The Poco C75 5G comes in a single variant, which is priced at Rs 7,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB configuration. The company claims it to be "India's most affordable 5G phone" with the 'Rs 7,999' pricing being a limited period offer. The C-series device is available in three colours-- Aqua Blue, Enchanted Green, and Silver Stardust.

Both the Poco devices will be available via Flipkart. The Poco M7 5G sale will go online on December 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM (noon), whereas the Poco C75 5G will have its first sale on December 19, 2024, at 12:00 PM.

Poco M7 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It is backed by a 5,110mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging support.

The handset features a dual camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 20MP front camera. The Poco M7 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco C75 5G

The Poco C75 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

The C75 5G comes with a dual camera setup, led by a 50MP primary rear camera paired with an unspecified secondary sensor. It comes with a 5MP front camera and runs on HyperOS based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

