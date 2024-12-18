Poco M7 Pro 5G And Poco C75 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Features, Availability

Hyderabad: Poco India on Tuesday launched the Poco M7 Pro 5G and the Poco C75 5G smartphone in India. Both phones run on HyperOS based on Android 14 out-of-the-box and feature a 50MP primary camera on the back. The M7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM. It sports a 20MP front-facing selfie shooter and is backed by a 5,110mAh battery.
On the other hand, the Poco C75 5G is equipped with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The handset sports a 5MP front camera and draws power from a 5,160mAh battery.
Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G: Price, Sale, and, Availability
The Poco M7 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants, starting at Rs 14,999 for its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. It comes in three colour options-- Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight.
The Poco C75 5G comes in a single variant, which is priced at Rs 7,999 for the lone 4GB + 64GB configuration. The company claims it to be "India's most affordable 5G phone" with the 'Rs 7,999' pricing being a limited period offer. The C-series device is available in three colours-- Aqua Blue, Enchanted Green, and Silver Stardust.
Both the Poco devices will be available via Flipkart. The Poco M7 5G sale will go online on December 20, 2024, at 12:00 PM (noon), whereas the Poco C75 5G will have its first sale on December 19, 2024, at 12:00 PM.
Binge brighter, party louder and keep your vibes LIT! 🔥— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 17, 2024
Available at 13,999* only on #Flipart
First Sale starts 20th December, 12 Noon#POCOM7Pro5G #LitAF pic.twitter.com/1gOA0X68ZL
Poco M7 Pro 5G: Specifications and Features
The Poco M7 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,100 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It is backed by a 5,110mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging support.
The handset features a dual camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with a 20MP front camera. The Poco M7 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.
Poco C75 5G
The Poco C75 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.
One giant step towards true democratization of #5G for everyone.#POCOC755G launched at a special price of INR 7,999— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 17, 2024
First Sale on 19th Dec on #Flipkart
.
.#POCO pic.twitter.com/coZB2Pwrsq
The C75 5G comes with a dual camera setup, led by a 50MP primary rear camera paired with an unspecified secondary sensor. It comes with a 5MP front camera and runs on HyperOS based on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.