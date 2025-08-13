Poco M7 Plus 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India. The new M-series device features a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Additionally, the device sports a 144Hz FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. The Poco M7 Plus 5G will join the likes of the Poco M7 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G handsets, which were launched earlier in India.
Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, availability, offers
The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It arrives in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver colourways.
The device will be available for sale in India via Flipkart starting from August 19, 2025.
As per the launch offer, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select banks, such as HDFC, SBI, and ICICI, or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.
|Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 13,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 14,999
Poco M7 Plus 5G: Specifications
The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 288Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness of 850 nits, and triple TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian standards.
" power? we’ve maxed it out. 📈🔥— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 13, 2025
⚡ 7000mah – biggest battery in the segment
📱 6.9" – largest display in the segment
💰 starts @ ₹12,999*
sale goes live 19th aug, 12pm on flipkart!
rt if you’re ready for the biggest battery + biggest screen combo ever! 🔁⚡ pic.twitter.com/mVdIkgACoX
It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, which claims to score 4,80,000+ on AnTuTu benchmark. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually increased up to 16GB.
In terms of optics, the Poco M7 Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera. The phone comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.
It houses a large 7,00mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired and 18W reverse wired charging support. It runs HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. It promises two generations of Android updates and 4 years of software and security updates.
|Poco M7 Plus 5G: At a Glance
|Features
|Details
|Display
|144Hz | 6.9-inch FHD+
|Processor
|Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
|RAM + Storage
|up to 8GB of RAM | up to 256GB of storage
|Rear camera
|50MP + unspecified camera sensor
|Front camera
|8MP
|Battery
|7,00mAh
|Charging capacity
|33W wired | 18W reverse wired
|Operating system
|HyperOS 2, based on Android 15