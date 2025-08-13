ETV Bharat / technology

Poco M7 Plus 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is available in three colour options. ( Image Credit: Poco )

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India. The new M-series device features a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Additionally, the device sports a 144Hz FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. The Poco M7 Plus 5G will join the likes of the Poco M7 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G handsets, which were launched earlier in India.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It arrives in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver colourways.

The device will be available for sale in India via Flipkart starting from August 19, 2025.

As per the launch offer, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select banks, such as HDFC, SBI, and ICICI, or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.