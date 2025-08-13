ETV Bharat / technology

Poco M7 Plus 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Other highlights of the Poco M7 Plus 5G include a 144Hz Full HD+ display and a 50MP dual rear camera setup.

Poco M7 Plus 5G With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Poco M7 Plus 5G is available in three colour options. (Image Credit: Poco)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 13, 2025 at 2:22 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India. The new M-series device features a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Additionally, the device sports a 144Hz FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. The Poco M7 Plus 5G will join the likes of the Poco M7 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G handsets, which were launched earlier in India.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It arrives in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver colourways.

The device will be available for sale in India via Flipkart starting from August 19, 2025.

As per the launch offer, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select banks, such as HDFC, SBI, and ICICI, or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price
RAM + StoragePrice
6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999
8GB + 256GBRs 14,999

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 288Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness of 850 nits, and triple TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian standards.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, which claims to score 4,80,000+ on AnTuTu benchmark. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually increased up to 16GB.

In terms of optics, the Poco M7 Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera. The phone comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

It houses a large 7,00mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired and 18W reverse wired charging support. It runs HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. It promises two generations of Android updates and 4 years of software and security updates.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.9-inch FHD+
ProcessorSnapdragon 6s Gen 3
RAM + Storageup to 8GB of RAM | up to 256GB of storage
Rear camera50MP + unspecified camera sensor
Front camera8MP
Battery7,00mAh
Charging capacity33W wired | 18W reverse wired
Operating systemHyperOS 2, based on Android 15
Also Read: Vivo V60 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset, 50MP Triple Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco M7 Plus 5G smartphone in India. The new M-series device features a large 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired charging support. Additionally, the device sports a 144Hz FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. It runs HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. The Poco M7 Plus 5G will join the likes of the Poco M7 5G and the Poco M7 Pro 5G handsets, which were launched earlier in India.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price, availability, offers

The Poco M7 Plus 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 14,999. It arrives in Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver colourways.

The device will be available for sale in India via Flipkart starting from August 19, 2025.

As per the launch offer, customers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select banks, such as HDFC, SBI, and ICICI, or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Price
RAM + StoragePrice
6GB + 128GB Rs 13,999
8GB + 256GBRs 14,999

Poco M7 Plus 5G: Specifications

The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 288Hz touch sampling rate, peak brightness of 850 nits, and triple TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian standards.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, which claims to score 4,80,000+ on AnTuTu benchmark. The CPU is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be virtually increased up to 16GB.

In terms of optics, the Poco M7 Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera and an unspecified secondary camera. The phone comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

It houses a large 7,00mAh silicon-carbon battery with 33W fast wired and 18W reverse wired charging support. It runs HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. It promises two generations of Android updates and 4 years of software and security updates.

Poco M7 Plus 5G: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display144Hz | 6.9-inch FHD+
ProcessorSnapdragon 6s Gen 3
RAM + Storageup to 8GB of RAM | up to 256GB of storage
Rear camera50MP + unspecified camera sensor
Front camera8MP
Battery7,00mAh
Charging capacity33W wired | 18W reverse wired
Operating systemHyperOS 2, based on Android 15
Also Read: Vivo V60 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset, 50MP Triple Rear Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCO M7 PLUS 5G PRICEPOCO M7 PLUS 5G SPECIFICATIONSPOCO M7 PLUS 5G OFFERSPOCOPOCO M7 PLUS 5G

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Different Drink This! Bamboo Leaf Brew Is The New Beverage From Assam's Tea Gardens

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2025) Review: Power Meets Portability

Ladakh’s 400-Year-Old Hanle Monastery: A Fortress Of Faith And Forgotten Battles

INTERVIEW | Rajshri Deshpande: 'I Would Rather Earn Respect On Set Than Trending Online'

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.