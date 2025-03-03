Poco M7 5G With SD4 Gen2 Chip Launched In India, Features Biggest Display Under Rs 10,000

Hyderabad: Poco has announced the new Poco M7 5G smartphone in India. The new budget device from the brand sports the segment's largest display. It comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,160mAh battery, a 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The new Poco M7 5G joins the Poco M7 Pro 5G variant, which was unveiled in the country in December 2024.

Poco M7 5G: India Price, Availability

The Poco M7 5G arrives in two configurations and will be available to buy on March 7, 2025, at 12:00 PM via Flipkart. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for an introductory price of Rs 9,999, whereas the 8GB RAM model will cost Rs 10,999. The Poco M7 5G will arrive in Mint Green, Ocean Blue, and Satin Black colour options.

Poco M7 5G Features, Specifications

The Poco M7 5G features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness level. The display sports TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian certifications. It is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging support. The device ships with a 33W charger in the box, which is expected to support 18W fast charging as well.

The new Poco device draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone carries a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor and an unspecified secondary sensor. The Poco M7 5G sports an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The new device runs HyperOS based on Android 14. Other highlights of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and a USB Type-C port.