Poco M7 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India: Everything We Know About The Budget Smartphone

Hyderabad: Poco is all set to launch the Poco M7 5G in India on March 3, 2025. The company has announced the launch date via social media handles. The upcoming smartphone will be available for sale on Flipkart after the launch. The handset will feature 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon chipset. Notably, Flipkart has created a page that reveals key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

In an X post, Poco confirmed that the Poco M7 5G will be launched on March 3, 2025, at 12 PM. The poster also shows the design of the handset. It has a rectangular body design with rounded corners and a centre-mounted circular rear camera module. As per the poster, the phone is coloured in a metallic Pale Turquoise shade.

Poco M7 5G: Key Specifications

Poco has revealed a few key specifications of the upcoming M7 5G smartphone via Flipkart's product detail page. The Poco M7 5G will feature a 6.88-inch display and 600 nits HBM brightness. The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz with the touch sampling rate going up to 240Hz.

Moreover, the display will have a TUV Rheinland certified 'Eye-Safe Display'. The Poco M7 5G will be powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Soc, paired with 6GB RAM and an additional 6GB Turbo RAM. It will boast speakers with a 150 per cent volume boost function.

Poco M7 5G: Launch Date and Expected Price Range

The Poco M7 5G will be launched on March 3, 2025, at 12 PM, and it is expected to be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel. The upcoming Poco device is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 competing against other smartphones, such as Xiaomi Redmi 14C 5G, Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, and Poco C75.

Previously, the Poco M7 5G surfaced on the Google Play Console database and Geekbench websites with model number 24108PCE2I. The website listing suggested that the handset will run on Android 14 based on HyperOS, and boast an Adreno 613 GPU.