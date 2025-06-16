ETV Bharat / technology

Poco F7 Confirmed To Feature Industry's Leading 7,550mAh Battery In India: Specifications, Price Tipped

The Poco F7 is expected to launch in India on June 25, 2025 and feature a 7,550mAh battery, priced under Rs 30,000.

In picture: Poco F7 Ultra (Image Credits: Poco Global)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi, is expected to launch the Poco F7 this month. The battery capacity and fast charging details of the device's Indian variant have been confirmed. The launch date of the Poco F7 has not been officially announced yet, but it is confirmed that the product will be available for sale via Flipkart. The promo page created by Flipkart showcases that the upcoming phone will feature a 7,550mAh battery, making it "India's Largest Battery" smartphone. Currently, the iQOO Z10 and the Vivo T4 sport the industry's largest battery capacity at 7,300mAh.

Poco F7: Expected launch date, price in India

As per an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming smartphone would likely be launched in Indonesia on June 25, 2025. The post credited @aravind_boddeda and mentioned that the handset could be launched on the same day in other markets as well, including in India. In another post, Yadav also claimed that the new device would be priced around Rs 30,000.

Meanwhile, another tipster, Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the key expected specifications of the base variant of the Poco F7. He also shared an official looking leaked design renders of the purported smartphone. As per the post, the handset features black, silver, and white shades with an eliptical rear camera setup, which aligns with previously leaked design renders.

Ambhore also mentions that the global variant of the upcoming Poco F7 will feature a 6,500mAh battery instead of the 7,550mAh battery set for the Indian counterpart. Apart from this, both the global and Indian variants are expected to be identical.

Poco F7 is expected to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED (2,772x1,280 pixels) resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The handset is likely to carry a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It is expected to feature a 20MP front-facing camera.

The Poco F7 could run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. It is expected to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and boast an aluminum middle frame and glass back panel.

