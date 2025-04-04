Poco C71 Launched In India With 6.88-Inch Display And IP52 Rating : Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Poco has launched the Poco C71 smartphone in India. The company claims that the budget device boasts the largest display in its segment: 6.88-inch HD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone packs a 5,200mAh battery and features a 32MP dual rear camera module. It also has an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. Interestingly, the Poco C71 shares a few features with the Redmi A5 smartphone, which was launched recently.

Poco C71: Price, Availablity, Offers

The Poco C71 comes in two storage variants-- 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variants. The base variant, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is priced at Rs 6,499, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,499. It is available in three colourways-- Cool Blue, Desert Gold, and Power Black. The phone will go on sale from April 8, 2025, via Flipkart in India.

Notably, if you are an Airtel prepaid user, the Poco C71 will be available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 5,999, as confirmed in a press release. Moreover, Airtel prepaid users can enjoy additional benefits, such as 50GB of extra data, which will go live by 12 PM IST on April 10, 2025.

Poco C71: Specifications

The Poco C71 features a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits peak brightness, and triple TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification, which includes low blue light, flicker-free and circadian certifications. Moreover, the handset is claimed to have wet touch support. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of virtual RAM and up to 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

The Poco C71 boasts a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 32MP primary camera. It features an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone houses a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. It runs HyperOS based on Android 15 out-of-the-box and comes with two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The Poco C71 has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance.

