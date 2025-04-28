PM Modi Urges Indians To Use Sachet App During Natural Disasters: Here's What It Can Do

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed people in the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, urging them to use the Sachet app, which provides real-time early warning alerts for natural disasters. The app is available in regional languages and helps spread awareness about natural disasters and avoid getting caught in them. It was developed and launched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

"The most important thing in dealing with any natural disaster is your alertness. You can now get help with this alertness from a special app on your mobile. This app can save you from getting trapped in any natural disaster, and its name too is 'Sachet'," PM Modi said in the radio programme.

Sachet App: What is it?

The Sachet app delivers real-time early warning alerts for natural disasters. It contains Common Alert Protocol (CAP), which sends alerts and safety tips for natural disasters such as floods, cyclones, landslides, tsunamis, forest fires, avalanches, storms, hurricanes or lightning. Users can receive updates for the upcoming natural disasters according to their current location. They can also subscribe to a particular state or district of their choice for which they want these alerts.

The app is available in English along with 12 regional languages, including Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. It provides weather reports and forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for day-to-day weather updates. Moreover, it also provides other valuable resources such as ‘Dos & Don'ts’, ‘helpline numbers’, alert affected area, satellite receiver connectivity feature, and read out feature. The Sachet app is available for download via the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

While speaking about the app, PM Modi also spoke about Operation Brahma, which was launched to provide rescue and support to the people affected by the earthquake in Myanmar. He appreciated the efforts showcased by the Indian army during the disaster relief initiative.

"We are very proud of all those who participated in Operation Brahma. We have our tradition, our values, the sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the whole world is one family. India's readiness as the Vishwa-Mitra in times of crisis and India's commitment to humanity is becoming the hallmark of our identity," PM Modi added.

Also Read: App Store Facilitated Rs 44,447 Crore In Developer Billings In India In 2024: Apple