PM Modi To Inaugurate 'SEMICON India 2025' In Delhi Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘SEMICON India - 2025’ on Tuesday, aimed at enhancing India’s semiconductor ecosystem, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

The three-day conference, scheduled for September 2 to 4, will focus on developing a strong, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India. It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India Programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, state-level policy implementation, among others.

Over 350 exhibiting companies from 33 countries and regions, and a record number of global stakeholders will participate in SEMICON India 2025, which is being jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and SEMI, the global semiconductor industry association.

The three-day event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, academia, government and other stakeholders to drive collaboration and technology advancements across the entire supply chain.