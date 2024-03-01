PM Modi Meets Bill Gates, Discussion on AI for Public Good Take Centre Stage



By ANI

Published : 2 hours ago

Prime Minister Modi and Bill Gates discussed AI's potential to improve the planet and empower millions globally. They expressed their shared commitment to sectors that can make the world a better place.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates held a dialogue centred around harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the greater good of the public.

The leaders expressed their shared commitment to sectors that hold the potential to enhance the planet and uplift millions worldwide. "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe," said Prime Minister Modi in a post on X.

The two also discussed DPI, women-led development. Microsoft co-founder Gates also emphasised the lessons learned from India and spreading them across the world. "It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi, and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world," Bill Gates posted on X.

Earlier, the philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar. The two leaders, as they met, also exchanged books on Thursday. In a post on X, Jaishankar shared a picture of him and Gates posing for a picture with their respective books. "A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation," Jaishankar wrote.

Bill Gates, who is on a visit to India, arrived in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday.

  India Is World Leader in Vaccines, Has Done Great Job in Vaccinating Children: Bill Gates
  Bill Gates Calls on Odisha Chief Minister; also meets Slum Dwellers

