PM Modi Interacts with Top Indian Gamers on a Range of Issues Concerning Gaming Industry

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian gamers to discuss gaming industry developments, recognising creativity, gambling vs gaming, and women's participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Indian gamers to discuss gaming industry developments, recognising creativity, gambling vs gaming, and women's participation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with some top Indian gamers on a host of issues relating to the gaming industry, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on Thursday.

Sharing on X a short video of the prime minister's interaction with the gamers, Malviya said they discussed the new developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of the gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged on issues concerning gambling vs gaming while discussing women participation in the gaming industry, the BJP leader added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a gaming interaction' and played PC and VR games with top Indian gamers like Tirth Mehta, Payal Dhare, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar, Malviya said in a post on X.

They also discussed the new developments in the gaming industry and how the Modi government has recognised the creativity of gamers promoting the gaming industry in India.

They also engaged on issues concerning Gambling vs Gaming, while discussing women participation in the gaming industry, he said. The full interaction (is) coming soon, the BJP leader added.

Read More

  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In Rishikesh, PM Modi Invokes Uri, Balakot to Target Congress
  2. Hopeful India, China Will Be Able to Restore Peace at Borders through Bilateral Engagement: PM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.