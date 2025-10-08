'Internet Cheaper Than Tea': PM Modi Showcases India’s Digital Leap At IMC 2025
From connectivity to cybersecurity, let's look at the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s IMC 2025 address.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC is Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event.
Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, PM Modi highlighted India's strides in digital innovation and connectivity. He pointed out that 1GB of wireless data in India now costs less than a cup of tea, making internet access more affordable than ever.
"Digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury. It is now an integral part of every Indian's life," he said. "The country that once struggled with 2G, today has 5G reaching almost every district," he said.
PM Modi highlighted that India today is the world's second-largest telecom market as well as the second-largest 5G market. He also emphasised that the country holds the world's fastest-growing developer population and has the manpower, mobility, and mindset to lead.
He recalled the recent launch of the Made in India 4G Stack, which placed India among a select group of five nations globally that possess this capability. Emphasising the transformative power of indigenous technology, he stated that homegrown 4G and 5G networks will not just ensure smooth connectivity but also fast and reliable internet across the country.
Highlighting the government's commitment to digital safety, PM Modi said that laws have been strengthened to curb cyber frauds and that the grievance redressal mechanisms have significantly improved.
Calling on global investors and innovators, he said that India has the potential to offer solutions to global supply chain bottlenecks. “This is the best time to invest, innovate, and make in India," he added.
India Mobile Congress 2025
The India Mobile Congress 2025 will be held from October 8 to October 11, under the theme “Innovate to Transform”, highlighting India's commitment to digital transformation. It will showcase the latest advancements in telecom and emerging technologies, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and innovators.
The event is expected to welcome over 1.5 lakh visitors from more than 150 countries, alongside 7,000 global delegates and 400 participating companies. The event will feature over 1,600 cutting-edge use-cases spanning 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology. These innovations will be presented across 100 curated sessions, led by 800 distinguished speakers from around the world. IMC 2025 will also witness global collaboration, welcoming official delegations from Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, Russia, Ireland, and Austria.
Speaking at the event, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “We're also having this year, Prime Minister Sir, an unusual World Cup, Startup World Cup 2025, India edition, where 550 companies will vie with 300 venture capitalists and private equities for finance. Fifteen of these companies will be chosen and sent to the International World Cup competition in San Francisco, and I'm very confident that with the Prime Minister's guidance, India will come back victorious from that World Cup.”