'Internet Cheaper Than Tea': PM Modi Showcases India’s Digital Leap At IMC 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 9th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. Organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC is Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, PM Modi highlighted India's strides in digital innovation and connectivity. He pointed out that 1GB of wireless data in India now costs less than a cup of tea, making internet access more affordable than ever.

"Digital connectivity in India is no longer a privilege or a luxury. It is now an integral part of every Indian's life," he said. "The country that once struggled with 2G, today has 5G reaching almost every district," he said.

PM Modi highlighted that India today is the world's second-largest telecom market as well as the second-largest 5G market. He also emphasised that the country holds the world's fastest-growing developer population and has the manpower, mobility, and mindset to lead.

He recalled the recent launch of the Made in India 4G Stack, which placed India among a select group of five nations globally that possess this capability. Emphasising the transformative power of indigenous technology, he stated that homegrown 4G and 5G networks will not just ensure smooth connectivity but also fast and reliable internet across the country.