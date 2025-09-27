ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi Inaugurates BSNL’s ''Swadeshi'' 4G Network From Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at a public rally, in Jharsuguda, Odisha on Sept. 27, 2025 ( PTI )

Jharsuguda: In a major boost to tele-communication infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, marking India's entry into a coveted league of nations that manufacture telecom equipment.

On the occasion of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s silver jubilee, the PM also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider.

These towers have been built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with 'swadeshi' (indigenous) technology. The launch of the ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack marked India's entry into a league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, which manufacture homegrown telecom equipment.