ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi Inaugurates BSNL’s ''Swadeshi'' 4G Network From Odisha

PM Modi also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider.

PM Modi Inaugurates BSNL’s ''Swadeshi'' 4G Network From Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects at a public rally, in Jharsuguda, Odisha on Sept. 27, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jharsuguda: In a major boost to tele-communication infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated BSNL's 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, marking India's entry into a coveted league of nations that manufacture telecom equipment.

On the occasion of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s silver jubilee, the PM also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider.

These towers have been built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with 'swadeshi' (indigenous) technology. The launch of the ‘Swadeshi’ 4G stack marked India's entry into a league of nations such as Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, which manufacture homegrown telecom equipment.

The India-made network is cloud-based, future-ready and can upgrade seamlessly to 5G, an official said. The rollout of the 'swadeshi' 4G network is a transformative step in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital India, bridging the digital divide and empowering rural communities, while paving the way for BSNL’s 5G upgrade and integration, an official statement said.

Over 26,700 unconnected villages, including 2,472 of Odisha, in remote, border and left-wing extremism-affected areas will receive connection with this launch. This will serve over 20 lakh new subscribers, the statement said.

These towers are solar-powered, making them India’s largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure. This apart, the Prime Minister also unveiled India's 100 per cent 4G saturation network through digital Bharat Nidhi, where 29,000 to 30,000 villages are connected in a mission-mode project.

Also Read

PM Modi To Launch Rail, Infra And Multiple Development Projects Worth Over Rs 60K Crore In Odisha Today

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI IN ODISHABSNL 4G NETWORKBSNLPM MODI INAUGURATES BSNL 4G NETWORK

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.