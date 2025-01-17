ETV Bharat / technology

PM Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Top Launches to Watch

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Auto Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (Image Credit: YouTube/Narendra Modi)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Jan 17, 2025, 4:43 PM IST

Hyderabad: India is all set for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, starting today (January 17, 2025). This year's auto expo is being hosted at three different spots -- Bharat Mandapam, Yashobhoomi, and India Expo Centre & Mart -- for different events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Expo 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam.

The Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. At the Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, the Auto Expo Components Show 2025 will be hosted from January 18 to January 21. Meanwhile, the India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) from January 19 to January 22.

During the inauguration of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, PM Modi said that the Indian auto industry has a huge potential and is future-ready. He stated that advanced technology, consumer desires, enhanced road and infrastructure, and a large number of budding young consumers have been helping the industry's growth and will continue to do so. Additionally, the PM also emphasised the need for greener and cleaner mobility technologies.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Anticipated Launches

This year's Auto Expo will see some major vehicle launches and unveilings by many automobile manufacturers over different segments that include passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, etc. A few significant passenger vehicles and two-wheelers scheduled to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will include Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, VinFast VF9, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, MG 7 Trophy, new Skoda Octavia, Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160R, new adventure motorcycle from TVS, Bajaj’s second CNG motorcycle, and more.

