PM Modi Urges Responsible AI At BRICS: 'Can't Run 21st-Century Software On 20th-Century Typewriters'

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 17th BRICS Summit being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Addressing the Plenary session on 'Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence', the Indian Prime Minister called for greater cooperation in technology, urging nations to work towards "Responsible AI".

Speaking at the session, he said that in the age of AI, where technology evolves every week, it is unacceptable for global institutions to go 80 years without reforms. Drawing a tech metaphor, he said, "You can't run 21st-century software on 20th-century typewriters."

He further said that the expansion of BRICS and the inclusion of new partners reflect its ability to evolve with the times. While highlighting concerns around AI governance, Modi said that it should also give equal importance to promoting innovation in the field.

"We in India believe in AI as a tool to enhance human values and capabilities," he said. "Guided by the mantra of ‘AI for All’, India is actively using AI in many sectors. We believe that in AI governance, addressing concerns and encouraging innovation should both receive equal priority."

The PM also invited BRICS partners to the “AI Impact Summit” that India will be hosting next year.

India's AI efforts

India has embarked on its ambitious IndiaAI Mission, where safety and trust take centre stage while aiming to establish India as a global leader in artificial intelligence. The mission promotes indigenous frameworks, robust governance tools, and self-assessment guidelines, empowering innovators and democratising AI benefits across sectors. The mission is implemented through seven key pillars, including computing capacity, innovation centres, datasets platform, application development initiatives, future skills, startup financing, and safe and trusted AI.

Earlier this year, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the country's national computing capacity had crossed 34,000 GPUs. At the same time, the IndiaAI Mission selected three new startups—Soket AI, Gnani AI, and Gan AI—to build the country's own Foundational Model, optimised for the country's linguistic diversity, targeting sectors like defence, healthcare, and education.