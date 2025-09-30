ETV Bharat / technology

PM E-DRIVE: Centre Rolls Out Rs 2,000 Crore Subsidy Scheme For EV Charging Stations

New Delhi: The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has issued operational guidelines which earmark an outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for offering subsidies of up to 100 per cent for setting up public charging stations for electric vehicles in cities and across highways under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme. Government premises such as offices, hospitals, educational institutions and central public sector enterprises will receive 100 per cent subsidy on both upstream infrastructure and EV charging equipment, provided the chargers offer free public access, the guidelines state.

In the case of bus stations operated by state transport undertakings, metro stations, municipal parking lots, public sector ports and NHAI /state government-controlled toll plazas and way-side amenities on highways and expressways, the subsidy will cover 80 per cent of upstream infrastructure and 70 per cent of EV supply equipment cost.

Locations like airports, railway stations, fuel retail outlets of state-run oil marketing companies like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, metro stations and bus depots will get 80 per cent subsidy on infrastructure and 70 per cent on charging equipment.