PlayStation Turns 30: Fun Facts To Know About Sony's Gaming Console

Tokyo: Since 1994, PlayStation's five consoles have changed video game history. From the development of the controller to scuffles at stores to Saddam Hussein's military, here are five interesting things to know:

Grey or bust

The original PlayStation, launched in Japan on December 3, 1994 was grey -- inspired by the "workstation" computers of the era, according to gaming history expert Hiroyuki Maeda.

"The heads of Sony's US division would have preferred black, which they felt was more elegant, but the Japanese side categorically refused," Maeda told AFP.

They eventually relented, however. Apart from colourful limited edition versions, the PlayStation 2, 3 and 4 were black. The PlayStation 5, released in 2020, is white.

Joystick juggling

When Sony built the first PlayStation, it was inexperienced in making consoles, so "the creation of the controller was one of the biggest challenges", Maeda said.

"It's said they made more than 200 prototypes," he said.

Sony's CEO at the time, Norio Ohga -- an experienced pilot -- pushed for a more sculpted design for the controller, which with its signature triangle, circle, cross and square buttons, has changed little over the years.

In Japan, a circle is a sign of approval, and so for years, it was the controller button for "OK", with the cross button meaning cancel. The feature was inverted on PlayStation models sold in the West.

But Sony, conscious of the US market's importance, abandoned this Japanese peculiarity in its most recent console, the PlayStation 5.

Game library