NBA 2K25, Alone In The Dark, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Join PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For June 2025

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced Monthly Games for June 2025, giving PlayStation Plus subscribers access to three new titles and an expansion pack for first-person shooter Destiny 2, titled The Final Shape. The PS Plus June Games include basketball video game NBA 2K25, survival horror Alone in the Dark, and action-adventure Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

All four games go live today, June 3, 2025, and will be available to download until June 30, 2025. PS Plus subscribers had until June 2 to add Monthly Games for May to their game library, which included Ark: Survival Ascended, Balatro, and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for June 2025

NBA 2K25 (PS4, PS5): Developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K, the NBA 2K25 was launched in September 2024 as the 26th instalment in the NBA 2K series. Based on the National Basketball Association, the latest NBA title gives players multiple modes, including MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA, and The W. It features tons of customisation options and lets you explore an all-new City.

Alone in the Dark (PS5): Alone in the Dark is an atmospheric reimagining of 1992's ground-breaking survival horror of the same name. The video game series was also adapted into a movie in 2005 with the same name. In 1920s America, Emily Hartwood recruits private detective Edward Carnby to aid in the search for her missing uncle. Their hunt leads them to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued in the gothic American South that hides a dark secret. Players can play as either Edward or Emily as they explore Derceto, discover horrors, solve environmental puzzles, and survive encounters with murderous creatures.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS4, PS5): Developed and published by Team Reptile, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a 2023 action-adventure platform game. It was released digitally for Nintendo Switch and Windows on 18 August 2023, followed by a release on PlayStation and Xbox in September 2023. The game follows Red, a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has a cyberhead. He joins the Bomb Rush Crew and discovers who cut off his head in a game where you own cypher and dance, paint graffiti, collect beats, and combo your tricks—all while escaping cops in the metropolis of New Amsterdam.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PS4, PS5): Available to PS Plus members from May 30, the expansion pack for Destiny 2 is available to players who own the base game of Destiny 2. The Final Shape includes the new story campaign, new Prismatic subclass, three new Supers, a new destination, and new weapons and armour to collect.