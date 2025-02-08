PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For February 2025 Go Live: Payday 3, High on Life, Pac-Man World

Hyderabad: PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February 2025 went live earlier this week. Starting February 4, PS Plus subscribers can download and play Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac on their PlayStation consoles.

PlayStation also made a big announcement regarding Monthly Games and Game Catalog offerings for the Plus subscribers. Starting January 2026, the service will focus on offering PS5 titles with PS4 games being offered only occasionally. Notably, this will not affect the PS4 Monthly Games that have already been redeemed by the PS Plus members.

"As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026," PlayStation said, adding that they still provide titles that can be played on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after January 2026.

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February 2025

Payday 3 (PS5): It is a cooperative first-person shooter game developed by Starbreeze Studios and published by Deep Silver. Released in 2023 as a sequel to Payday 2, the game brings back the Payday Gang after their reign of terror over Washington DC ended several years ago. The game offers a co-op FPS experience for up to four players online, allowing players to take part in a "perfectly planned and executed heist".

High on Life (PS4, PS5): It is a comedic first-person shooter game with action-adventure and Metroidvania elements. Created by Justin Roiland and developed/ published by Squanch Games, High on Life takes place in a science fiction world that features talking guns. The main character is thrust into a hero’s role when an alien cartel invades Earth. Teaming up with talking guns, they become intergalactic bounty hunters and explore diverse biomes, facing the villainous Garmantuous.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS4, PS5): It is a remake of the 1999 PlayStation platformer Pac-Man World. Developed by Now Production and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the 2022 remake features improved UI, fine-tuned mechanics, and updated visuals.

Last month, PlayStation added Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, and the Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe to the January Games list. Players could only add these games to their game library until February 3, 2025.