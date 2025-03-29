PlayStation Plus Monthly Games For April 2025 Adds RoboCop: Rogue City, Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced Monthly Games for April 2025, giving PlayStation Plus members free access to three more titles. The games for the month include RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory.

All three games will be available to members of any tier of the PlayStation Plus subscription from April 1, 2025. PS Plus subscribers will have until May 5 to add these titles to their game library.

Additionally, PlayStation Plus subscribers have until March 31 to add PS Plus Monthly Games for March 2025. Titles for the month include Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

PlayStation Plus: Monthly Games for April 2025

RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5): Developed by Teyon and published by Nacon, RoboCop: Rogue City is a 2023 first-person shooter that features an original storyline based on the RoboCop films. You play as RoboCop and must clear the city of criminals and conduct investigations. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS4, PS5): Developed by Sumo Nottingham and published by Gun Interactive, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a 2023 asymmetrical survival horror game based on the 1974 film of the same name. The game's main mode features four victims attempting to escape the family of cannibals before they catch and kill them. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (PS4): Developed by Media.Vision and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory is a 2017 role-playing game. Based on the larger Digimon franchise, players take control of Keisuke Amasawa, a Digimon tamer who can command up to three of his companions in battle against other Digimon. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, and Windows.

