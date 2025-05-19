PlayStation Plus Game Catalog May 2025: Battlefield V, FNF Help Wanted, Sand Land, More: Full List

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog for May, which will be available for PS Plus Premium/Deluxe and Extra subscribers tomorrow (May 20, 2025). The new titles include Battlefield V, Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted, Sand Land, Soul Hackers 2, and more.

Additionally, Premium/Deluxe subscribers will also get access to PlayStation Classic title Battle Engine Aquila on PS4 and PS5, originally released as a FPS simulation game for the PlayStation 2 console.

In India, the PS Plus Deluxe tier starts at Rs 849 per month. The Extra tier starts at Rs 749 per month, but does not come with access to Classic titles. The base-level PS Plus Essential, starting at Rs 499, does not come with access to either Game Catalog or Classics but offers free monthly games.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May 2025

The highlights of the PS Plus Game Catalog for May 2025 include Sand Land, Soul Hackers 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition, and Battlefield V.

Sand Land is a new action RPG based on a Japanese manga series of the same name from the creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, in 2000. Developed by ILCA and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game was released in April 2024 and lets players create vehicles to explore a desert world and adventure in search of the Legendary Spring.

Soul Hackers 2 is also a RPG, developed by Atlus and released in August 2022. The game was published in Japan by Atlus and worldwide by Sega. The sci-fi, neo-noir mystery title explores a dark, supernatural realm where humans and demons coexist in secret. The game also features a higher AI entity Aion that sends two agents to stop a catastrophe.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition is a combined version of the original game and its DLC, Curse of Dreadbear. The base title is a collection of classic and original mini-games set in the Five Nights universe, which include FNF, FNF 2, FNF 3, FNF 4, and FNF: Sister Location.

Battlefield V is a first-person shooter game developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts (EA). The game was originally released in September 2018 and portrays the World War II. It is a multiplayer title where players can join the action with their squad or play single player War Stories.

The complete list of PS Plus Game Catalog for May 2025 is as follows: