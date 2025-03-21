PlayStation Plus Game Catalog March 2025 Adds UFC 5, Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown: Full List

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced the PS Plus Game Catalog for March, which includes UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, and more. The new titles became available to play earlier this week on March 18, 2024.

Notably, the PS Plus Game Catalog is exclusively available to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers. In India, the Extra tier starts at Rs 749 per month, whereas the Deluxe tier starts at Rs 849 per month. The base-level PS Plus Essential starts at Rs 499, but it does not come with access to Game Catalog titles.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for March 2025

The highlights of the PS Plus Game Catalog for March 2025 include UFC 5 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

UFC 5 is a mixed martial arts fighting game developed by EA Vancouver and published by EA Sports. Succeeding the UFC 4, the new title was released in October 2023 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It came with cinematic K.O. replays, a revamped live service schedule based on real-life PPV fight weeks, and an "all-new authentic damage system" to make the combat feel more authentic.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is a 2024 action-adventure game platformer game set in a mythological Persian world. Developed by Ubisoft Montpellier and published by Ubisoft, the new Metroidvania title lets players manipulate the boundaries of time and space.

The complete list of PS Plus Game Catalog for March is as follows:

UFC 5 | PS5

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5

Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5

You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5

Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5

Additionally, PlayStation Plus Premium is adding PS VR2’s title Arcade Paradise VR and the original FromSoftware trilogy-- Armored Core, Armored Core: Project Phantasma, and Armored Core: Master of Arena.