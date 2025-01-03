ETV Bharat / technology

PlayStation Plus Free Monthly Games For January 2025 Announced: Will Add 3 New Titles On January 7

Hyderabad: PlayStation has announced Monthly Games for January 2025, giving PlayStation Plus subscribers free reign to three more titles. The games for this month include Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League from Rocksteady Studios, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit from Criterion Games, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe from Galactic Cafe.

All three games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on January 7, 2025. Subscribers will have until February 3 to add these titles to their game catalogue. Let’s take a closer look at the three games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League | PS5

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure third-person shooter title, developed by the creators of the Batman: Arkham series-- Rocksteady Studios. The game allows players to confront The Justice League alone in single-player mode or collaborate with friends in multiplayer co-op. It features an original narrative within the open-world city of Metropolis and follows four DC Super-Villains as they clash with an invading alien force and DC Super Heroes, who are intent on destroying the city they once swore to protect.

Additionally, the Suicide Squad must navigate the danger posed by the lethal explosives implanted in their heads, which could detonate at any sign of rebellion. Each squad member possesses unique moves and traversal abilities, allowing for extensive exploration of Metropolis, along with a variety of weapons to customise and skills to develop.