ETV Bharat / technology

PlayStation Apologises For Online Network Outage, Offers 5 Days Plus Extension: Step To Fix The Issue

PSN outage which has been persistent from February 7, 2025 has been resolved. ( Image Credit: PlayStation )

Hyderabad: Millions of PlayStation Network (PSN) users faced disruption while playing multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5 consoles. The disruption, which began around 7:30 AM IST on February 7, 2025, prevented over 20 million global users from accessing multiplayer components of games, including live service titles like GTA Online.

PSN disruption was highlighted on the official service status page on Friday, showcasing a large amount of red dots. The page highlighted the list of affected platforms and services and mentioned that "some services" were experiencing issues. The outage was acknowledged by the company via @AskPlayStation X handle on February 8, 2025.

The company's support page shared an X post on February 9, 2025, stating that the "PSN has been restored," and users can access online features without any problems. The post ended with an apology to its users for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption.

PlayStation did not explain the reason behind the outage but confirmed to have found the operational issue and resolved it. The company, however, offered all PlayStation Plus members an additional five days of service.