PlayStation Apologises For Online Network Outage, Offers 5 Days Plus Extension: Step To Fix The Issue

Hyderabad: Millions of PlayStation Network (PSN) users faced disruption while playing multiplayer games on PS4 and PS5 consoles. The disruption, which began around 7:30 AM IST on February 7, 2025, prevented over 20 million global users from accessing multiplayer components of games, including live service titles like GTA Online.
PSN disruption was highlighted on the official service status page on Friday, showcasing a large amount of red dots. The page highlighted the list of affected platforms and services and mentioned that "some services" were experiencing issues. The outage was acknowledged by the company via @AskPlayStation X handle on February 8, 2025.
The company's support page shared an X post on February 9, 2025, stating that the "PSN has been restored," and users can access online features without any problems. The post ended with an apology to its users for the inconvenience caused due to the disruption.
Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025
PlayStation did not explain the reason behind the outage but confirmed to have found the operational issue and resolved it. The company, however, offered all PlayStation Plus members an additional five days of service.
PSN has been restored. You should be able to access online features without any problems now. For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM— Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025
Even though the company claimed to have restored the PSN servers, some users still faced issues accessing the game's multiplayer components. Some users faced either an interrupted gameplay or an issue launching games. The official support page recommended players start their PS4/PS5 consoles in safe mode and restart or rebuild their console's database.
How to Start PS4/PS5 Console in Safe Mode
The below-mentioned steps will help you to start your PS4 or PS5 console in 'Safe Mode'.
Step 1: Turn off your console by holding the power button for three seconds.
Step 2: Press and hold the power button again.
Step 3: Release the power button after you hear the 'second beep'.
Step 4: Connect the controller with the USB cable and press the PS button.