Litter To Lane (Part 4): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Hyderabad: In 2025, there is a high chance that might be driving your vehicle on a road built with plastic-infused bitumen. These constructions look like any other stretch of road but utilise plastic waste as a resource while also showcasing better durability, load-bearing capacity, and weather resistance in addition to reducing the cost of the construction. In simpler terms, plastic roads are helping combat the problem of plastic waste while making roads cheaper and better on all fronts.

India is pioneering the use of plastic waste in road construction, with the government encouraging its use throughout the country. Rajagopalan Vasudevan developed this method, leading to the construction of thousands of kilometres of plastic-infused roads in the country since 2016. Test tracks built in the early years of the technology showed positive results in India and overseas. We explored the idea and development of plastic roads in part one of the story, discussed the problem of plastic waste and the effectiveness of plastic road technology against this menace in part two, and probed the additional benefits of plastic roads in part three. This is the fourth and final part of the story where we are analysing the promotion of such roads in India, the challenges in their construction, and their length in different parts of the country.

Promotion of plastic roads in India

Following the outcomes of laboratory investigations conducted by different research groups worldwide, including in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been actively promoting the use of plastic in road construction.

In 2013, the MoRTH through the Indian Road Congress issued guidelines for the use of plastic waste in hot bituminous mixes (dry process) in wearing courses. In 2015, the MoRTH made it mandatory to use plastic waste mixed with bitumen wearing coats in periodic renewal work (surface course) of roads within 50km periphery of urban areas having a population of 5 lakh and above.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been a strong advocate for this initiative, highlighting its economic and environmental benefits. In 2016, the minister announced the usage of plastic waste in road construction, aiming to incorporate up to 8 per cent of the weight of bitumen in urban areas and internal roads. Since 2016, the government adopted various campaigns to promote the adoption of plastic roads in the country. In the same year, it mandated the use of plastic waste in bituminous surface course coats in at least a 10km stretch as a pilot project in each State/UT.

In March 2021, the government updated its 2015 order to mandate the use of plastic waste in the wearing course of service roads on National Highways within 50km periphery of urban areas having a population of 5 lakh and above. In June 2022, the National Highways Authority of India issued guidelines to mandate the use of waste plastic for making 5 per cent of the length of the road in a project.

In February 2023, the MoRTH issued guidelines on the mandatory use of waste plastic in National Highways projects within 50km periphery of urban areas having a population of more than 5 lakh for new construction of service roads, slip roads, and relaying of surface course of main carriageway.

In July 2024, the government advised states and UTs to use plastic waste up to 8 per cent of the weight of bitumen in roads within cities, including internal roads of housing colonies and office complexes. Additionally, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry wrote to states and UTs, asking them to use plastic waste in bituminous roads wherever they may be constructed such as all departmental roads including internal roads in housing colonies, treatment plants for water supply, sewerage and solid waste, office complexes etc. to give a fillip to proper utilisation of non-recyclable plastic waste with suitable changes in bid documents.

The following table better presents government efforts to promote the construction of roads with plastic-infused bitumen in the country:

Year Event 2013 MoRTH through the Indian Road Congress issued guidelines for the use of plastic waste in hot bituminous mixes (dry process). 2015 MoRTH made it mandatory to use plastic waste mixed with bitumen wearing coats in periodic renewal work within urban areas. 2016 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the usage of plastic waste in road construction, aiming for up to 8% of bitumen weight. 2016 Government adopted campaigns to promote plastic roads and mandated its use in at least a 10km stretch as a pilot project. March 2021 Government updated its 2015 order to mandate plastic waste use in service roads on National Highways within urban areas. June 2022 National Highways Authority of India issued guidelines to mandate waste plastic for 5% of the road length in a project. February 2023 MoRTH issued guidelines on the mandatory use of waste plastic in National Highways projects within urban areas. July 2024 Government advised states and UTs to use plastic waste up to 8% of the bitumen weight in roads, including internal roads. July 2024 Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry advised using plastic waste in bituminous roads wherever they may be constructed.

Challenges and participation of local authorities

The effectiveness of using plastic waste in road construction varies across regions, depending on local capabilities, costs, and collaboration with stakeholders. Local authorities play an important role by supporting projects that incorporate plastic waste into road construction.

Kerala, for example, constructed 221 kilometres of roads from plastic waste from April 2024 to November 2024. Since 2016, the state has built over 6,000 kilometres of plastic roads under the initiative led by the Clean Kerala Company as part of the 'Waste-Free New Kerala' campaign, using 151.63 metric tonnes of plastic in 2024 alone. Despite challenges with collaboration from NHAI, Kerala’s efforts continue to pave the way for sustainable development.

Assam initially made strides, constructing nearly 94 kilometres of roads using plastic technology in Goalpara district from 2018 to 2021, costing Rs 22.12 crore. However, the state faces challenges related to the high cost of importing plastic and the specialised labour required. Talking to ETV Bharat, Rajib Das, a Public Works Department engineer, explained that this technology has not been successful in Assam because the state lacks the capability to produce the required plastic from waste. Instead, plastic is imported from Surat, Gujarat, making it expensive (Rs 32-33 per kg) and less attractive to contractors. Additionally, this method requires more time and skilled workers with technical knowledge, adding to the challenge.

Delhi in 2023 was announced to get a third ring road, a 75 km stretch connecting NH-1 to Dwarka and Bahadurgarh. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced that the project will use 20 lakh tonnes of plastic waste from the waste collected at Delhi's landfill sites. However, ETV Bharat learned that the portion of the road built until 2024 did not use plastic waste.

In November 2024, Ladakh's Housing & Urban Development Department (HUDD) joined hands with Project Himank (BRO) to repurpose plastic waste for road construction. This partnership formalised through an MoU, involves collecting and shredding Low-Density (LDPE) and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) plastics into pellets, which will then be provided to BRO for use in road pavements. The project will not just be able to support waste disposal but also generate revenue, with BRO paying Rs 16 per kilogram for the processed plastic. Local entrepreneurs will manage other types of plastic waste, such as multi-layered plastics and cardboard.

Length of rural roads and national highways constructed using plastic waste

India has constructed nearly 40,000 km of rural roads using plastic waste under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Notably, around 13,000 km of such roads were completed in the last two years alone, hinting at an accelerated pace of plastic road adoption in the country for such projects.

As of February 2024, about 2,900 km of national highways have been constructed using waste plastic, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. This figure was 703 km in July 2021 and over 1700 km in December 2022, which also shows an accelerated pace of adoption of plastic road technology even for national highways.

According to details furnished in Lok Sabha by Nitin Gadkari, Karnataka registered the longest stretch of plastic-infused national highway by December 2022, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The length of national highways constructed using plastic waste by that time in different states is as follows:

State Length of national highways made using plastic waste Andhra Pradesh 201.34 km Arunachal Pradesh 10.59 km Assam 2 km Andaman and Nicobar 1 km Chhattisgarh 106.38 km Goa 38.1 km Gujarat 3 km Himachal Pradesh 2 km Karnataka 440 km Kerala 44.25 km Madhya Pradesh 61.35 km Maharashtra 66 km Manipur 7.96 km Odisha 15.8 km Punjab 13.65 km Rajasthan 194.12 km Tamil Nadu 23.43 km Telangana 22.21 km Uttar Pradesh 422.5 km Uttarakhand 38.13 km West Bengal 14.72 km Total Length 1728.30 km

The government has yet to release the latest figures for plastic road construction in the country or the state-wise breakup of such February 2024 figures (2,900 km) for the national highways. However, judging by the promotion of the technology and the pace of plastic road construction in recent years, it is safe to assume that roads built using plastic waste would have long crossed the 2024 figures-- 40,000 km of rural roads and 2,900 km of national highways.

India's transformation of plastic waste into sturdy roads is more than just a clever idea. It reimagines what was once an environmental nightmare and quite literally paves the way for a greener tomorrow. Instead of piling up in landfills, floating in oceans, or cluttering city streets, waste plastic can now act as a resource for durable roads, practically transforming itself from litter to lane.