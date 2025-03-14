Litter to Lane (Part 3): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Plastic Roads: India is taking a groundbreaking approach to tackle the menace of plastic pollution by incorporating plastic waste into road construction. In addition to offering a sustainable method to manage the ever-growing plastic waste problem, these plastic-infused roads also reduce the cost of road construction by saving up a part of bitumen. We explored the idea and development of plastic roads in part one of the story and discussed the extent of plastic waste and the effectiveness of plastic road technology against this menace in the second part. The third part of the story probes the additional benefits of plastic roads.

By incorporating plastic waste into road-building materials, India is paving the way to more durable and weather-resistant roads. Several studies around the world, including those by India, conclude that plastic roads emit fewer toxic fumes and are more durable and quieter than traditional roads. Various tests have confirmed that they can withstand heavy traffic better than traditional roads. Let’s take a detailed look at the benefits of plastic roads beyond plastic waste management.

Benefits of Plastic Roads: Lower Costs

Plastic roads use everyday waste such as carry bags, cups, mugs, and packaging materials. The process begins with the collection and cleaning of discarded plastic items. These plastics are then shredded and heated to 160-170°C. The melted plastic is mixed with hot gravel and bitumen, reducing the amount of bitumen used by 6-8 per cent per kilometre. This mixture is then used to build the roads.

For a stretch of 1km X 3.75m road, 1 ton of plastic is used and 1 ton of bitumen is saved, which ends up reducing the cost of road construction when compared to traditional roads. Rajagopalan Vasudevan, the father of plastic roads, explained that they were able to use single-use plastic to the tune of 1 ton per kilometre of the constructed road, which ended up saving bitumen.

“For a 1 km stretch, we need 10 tons of bitumen. However, for a plastic road, we need only 9 tons of bitumen and 1 ton of plastic. So, we save 1 ton of bitumen, which costs 60,000 to 65,000 rupees,” Vasudevan said.

In addition to saving costs by cutting down on bitumen and asphalt concrete, the process requires minimal equipment and fewer resources. The addition of plastic in asphalt can reduce the viscosity of the mix, allowing a lower working temperature and reducing toxic fumes during the construction process.

Benefits of Plastic Roads: Increased Durability

Rajagopalan Vasudevan says that plastic roads are highly durable and can withstand heavy traffic without showing cracks for 15 years. The professor said that the plastic-coated stones do not allow water to penetrate, which in turn prevents potholes. The plastic also holds the bitumen in place, ensuring the road’s durability.

“When we tested the road using the Martens stability test, the conventional road could withstand a 1000 kg load, whereas a road with plastic-coated stones could withstand a 2400 kg load—2.4 times stronger,” he said. “This makes the road more durable, able to withstand heavy traffic, even 40-ton trucks. The longevity of these roads is well-proven; they last for over 15 years without cracks or potholes.”

Additionally, a growing number of studies claim that roads containing plastic waste have the potential to perform either equally or better than traditional roads. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras conducted extensive research on the application of waste plastic in road construction and found significant improvements in road quality, including increased lifespan and reduced susceptibility to wear and tear.

A 2024 study, published in the International Research Journal of Innovations in Engineering and Technology (IRJIET), also found positive results for plastic roads with respect to construction, performance, durability, economic benefits, and environmental impact.

In the lab, the plastic-modified bitumen was found to have:

improved viscosity for better binding properties and resistance to high temperatures, with acceptable values for workability

lower penetration values, indicating a harder, more durable material with higher resistance to deformation, enhancing road longevity

increased softening point for better resistance to high-temperature rutting, suitable for hot climates, preventing road surface melting and deformation

higher Marshall stability values showing increased load-bearing capacity and resistance to shear deformation, leading to improved road strength and performance

In the field, the road section constructed with plastic-modified bitumen showed better performance during and after construction. Over a monitoring period of 12 months, the plastic-modified road section exhibited fewer signs of distress, such as cracking, rutting, and pothole formation compared to the conventional section, the study said. Additionally, the road was found to have maintained its structural integrity and surface quality under varying traffic loads and weather conditions.

In summary, the use of plastic in roads is making them more durable and resistant to wear than traditional asphalt roads, extending their lifespan and reducing long-term maintenance costs. Additionally, they do not absorb water and have better flexibility resulting in less rutting and less need for repair. Road surfaces remain smooth and have been found to absorb sound better as well.

"The study confirms that incorporating plastic waste into road construction is a promising and effective strategy. It enhances the performance and durability of roads, offers economic advantages, and contributes to environmental sustainability," it said, adding that future research and development should focus on optimising the use of different types of plastic waste, refining the modification process, and expanding the application of this technology to various road construction projects.

Durability tests across Indian states

Back in 2008, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) did a study to assess the performance of plastic roads laid in the country between 2002 and 2007. They found that even after four years, roads constructed with polymer-coated bitumen mix remained free of common defects, and there were no signs of potholes, ravelling, rut depth, rodding, or edge faults. The study gives a detailed account of the area of such roads, and the kind of conditions they managed to handle, including temperature, rainfall, traffic load, and more.

As mentioned in earlier parts of the story, the first plastic road was constructed in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in 2022 from shredded waste plastic. Around 1000 km of roads were constructed in the state in various stretches using waste plastic as an additive in the bituminous mix under the scheme “1000 km Plastic Road”. The state government found the performance of all the road stretches satisfactory. A similar assessment followed in Karnataka, Delhi, and Kolkata.

The performance of the road stretches constructed using waste plastic in Karnataka’s Bangalore was also found to be satisfactory, the government confirmed, adding that more than 2,000 km of such roads have been constructed in the state so far. In Delhi, a number of test sections of about 50 km were laid and most of them are performing well.

A pilot project in Kolkata coated roads with a plastic mixture made from discarded plastic in the Bakshi Bagan area of Behala. The 2022 project aimed to test the durability of roads made with this new material. This road remained intact through winter, summer, and monsoon seasons, showing no signs of damage or wheel marks. Due to the success of this pilot project, the authorities decided to use this plastic mixture on other roads in Kolkata.

Following the positive outcomes of lab tests conducted by research groups in India and the world, the Indian government has been actively promoting the use of plastic in road construction. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has been updating its guidelines over the years to promote roads built with plastic-infused bitumen across the country.

The next part of the story analyses the promotion of plastic roads in India, the challenges and participation of local authorities in their construction, and the length of such roads built in different parts of the country.