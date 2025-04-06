Planning To Buy a 650cc Bike? See Which One Suits You: Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Super Meteor 650

Hyderabad: Recently, the Eicher-owned Royal Enfield launched the Classic 650 motorcycle in India. The cruiser motorcycle starts at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and is considered to be the heaviest motorcycle in the Royal Enfield family currently available for retail, with a kerb weight of 243 kg. The RE Classic 650 joins the 650cc lineup, which includes bikes such as the Super Meteor 650, Bear 650, Shotgun 650, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650. The main highlight of this newly launched cruiser bike is that it adds a powerful 650cc engine to the popular Classic 350, providing fans of this model with enhanced performance and modern features. Notably, the newly launched Classic 650 is the spiritual successor of the Royal Enfield Classic 500. This model was discontinued due to non-compliance with new emission standards. Moreover, the discontinued model featured a rough design compared to the new bike, which offers a more robust structure and refinement while maintaining its original design.

Even though the RE Classic 650 shares a similar design with the RE Classic 350, it is hard to ignore the similarities which both the Classic 650 and the Super Meteor 650 motorcycles have in common. The RE Classic 650 is based on the Super Meteor 650, and both share the same 648cc parallel-twin engine. Both motorcycles differ from each other. The Super Meteor 650 is apt for highway cruising over long distances, while the Classic 650 is ideal for daily use and shorter trips. On this note, let's see a quick comparison between both motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 starts from Rs 3.37 lakh and goes up to Rs 3.50 lakh, while the Super Meteor 650 starts at Rs 3.64 and goes up to Rs 3.94 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Design

The RE Classic 650 maintains the retro design, inspired by the Classic 350. It features a teardrop fuel tank, curved fenders, chrome twin exhausts, and visible design features in many shades. Meanwhile, the RE Super Meteor 650 has forward-mounted footpegs, scooped seat, and swept handlebars. The Meteor 650 offers a larger and more relaxed seating position which is ideal for long highway trips.

Both bikes have different shades based on their variants. The Classic 650 is available in three variants-- Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome, while the Super Meteor 650 comes in three variants-- Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial. The variant-wise colour list is mentioned below.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variant Colour Price (ex-showroom) Hotrod Vallam Red

Bruntingthorpe Blue Rs 3,37,000 Classic Teal Rs 3,41,000 Chrome Black Chrome Rs 3,50,000 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Astral Green

Black Rs 3,63,900 Interstellar Grey

Green Rs 3,79,123 Celestial Red

Blue Rs 3,94,347

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Specifications

Both cruiser bikes are powered by a 648cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine, which generates a power output of 46 bhp and a torque of 52 Nm. The engine has a crankshaft placed at a 270-degree angle, which produces a powerful low-end pull with a unique exhaust note. The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and has a slipper clutch for seamless downshifting.

