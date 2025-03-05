Pixel Sense: Google Pixel 10 Series Tipped To Arrive With A New Contextual AI Assistant

Hyderabad: Google is expected to launch the Google Pixel 10 series later this year, powered by a new Tensor G5 chipset. In addition to a performance boost over the predecessor, the company's next flagship is also expected to introduce a new contextual AI assistant named Pixel Sense. Previous reports also mentioned that Google was working on a new assistant that uses on-device processing and works with other Google apps to offer more accurate and relevant information to users.

Pixel Sense: Contextual Virtual Assistant

Android Authority, citing a source at Google, reports that the company is preparing to launch a new contextual virtual assistant named Pixel Sense. The new assistant will use the information provided by Google apps to personalise it as per the user. It is still not clear whether this feature will be available for other Pixel devices or will only be present in the purported Pixel 10 series.

The report further mentions that the new virtual assistant will use data from Google apps, such as Google Calendar, Chrome, Files, Google Docs, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Keep, Google Messages, Phone, Google Photos, Google Wallet, Recorder, YouTube, and YouTube Music. The Pixel Sense will also use information from another app called Aurelius. This app is currently unknown, and the name 'Aurelius' could be a codename for the unreleased application.

The Pixel Sense will be able to process all the data from various Google apps and user files. Using this data, the new virtual assistant will be able to suggest places, products, names, and more for a user. Currently, Pixel Sense does not appear to work on any third-party application.

The report also mentions that the virtual assistant will be able to access files on a Pixel 10 device, including screenshots, images, and text. Moreover, it also states that the virtual assistant will work completely on the device, and Google will not have access to the user's data.

Interestingly, the Pixel Sense is said to be able to learn users' changing interests and would perform automated tasks or make changes to a routine more quickly.