Pixel 10 Launch Upcoming? Google Sets August 20 Date For 'Made by Google' Event

Hyderabad: Google has confirmed to host the annual 'Made by Google' event on August 20, 2025, in New York City, US, corroborating an earlier leak. The tech giant has sent invitations for the event, where it will introduce the latest additions to the "Pixel portfolio of devices". While the California-based tech giant has not confirmed the upcoming devices, trend suggests that it will release the Pixel 10 smartphone series and the latest iteration of the Pixel Watch and Buds.

Made by Google 2025: When and where to watch

According to the invitation, the Made by Google 2025 will be an in-person event, scheduled to take place on August 20. It will start at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST) in New York City. Viewers can watch the live stream of the event via Google’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms as well.

Google Pixel 10 series: What to expect

The main highlight of the event could be the launch of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series. It is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The series is expected to bring internal enhancements rather than any major design changes. It is expected that Google could introduce the Tensor G5 chipset for improved power efficiency and heat management of the Pixel 10 series.

Moreover, the lineup could run on Android 16, introduced at the Google I/O event 2025. The new version of the OS will use generative AI features across the system to enhance productivity.

Google Pixel Watch 4: What to expect

Apart from the Pixel 10 series, Google is expected to launch a new wearable device, the Google Pixel Watch 4. It will likely be offered in two different sizes, following the trend used in the Google Pixel Watch 3. The new smartwatch is expected to feature an enhanced battery life, fitness tracking capabilities, and integration with Fitbit services.

Google Pixel Buds 2a: What to expect

The Mountain View-based company might launch the Google Pixel Buds 2a at the upcoming event. These earbuds could be offered as an affordable option to the existing premium Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Google is expected to improve the charging accessories for the earbuds and also introduce new AI-driven features, which would work across the buds lineup.