Love, Lies, and Loss: Unravelling The 'Pig Butchering Scam'

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday released a report warning the public against a new form of cyber fraud known as the “pig butchering scam’’ or "investment scam". Derived from the concept of fattening an animal before slaughter, the pig butchering scam involves a cybercriminal who is patient enough to spend weeks, if not months, on a target-- slowly gaining their trust only to rip their wallets and sometimes also their heart.

Almost a year ago, an Indian software professional in the US fell victim to the scam, leaving her emotionally violated and a loss of $450,000 (approximately Rs 4 crore) and substantial debt, reported AFP.

Datta's ordeal began with romance on a dating app, where she met "Ancel"-- a supposed French wine trader in Philadelphia. Their flirtatious banter soon moved to WhatsApp, with "Ancel" deleting his Hinge profile to create an illusion of unwavering devotion. Their interactions brimmed with selfies, flirtatious emojis, and shallow video calls, hiding the darker manipulation beneath. "Ancel" exploited Datta's vulnerabilities, including her recent divorce, to weave grand tales of a luxurious retirement fueled by cryptocurrency investments.

Persuaded by "Ancel," Datta downloaded a seemingly legitimate crypto trading app and started investing her savings. Though initial investments seemed successful and showed apparent gains, doubts surfaced when the app demanded a personal "tax" for any withdrawal attempts. The truth unravelled when Datta's brother in London discovered "Ancel's" real identity-- a German fitness influencer.

Datta is not alone in having fallen victim to such a scam. A 37-year-old Malaysian nurse in Singapore accumulated over $270,000 in debt due to this fraud for seeking companionship online during COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of finding love, she was tricked into investing in a fraudulent platform, losing all the money funded by loans, selling her car, borrowing from friends and family, and mortgaging her house.

Similarly, a 52-year-old man from San Francisco was scammed by "Jessica" on WhatsApp. She built trust with personal stories and convinced him to invest in cryptocurrency through a fraudulent app. Ignoring red flags, he liquidated assets, borrowed money, and took out a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to invest over $1 million and lose it all.

With a substantial rise in the cases of pig butchering scams in India as well, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a warning regarding investment fraud. As per the report, this scam predominantly targets students, unemployed youth, homemakers, and those facing financial challenges in the country, resulting in substantial monetary losses.

Pig Butchering Scam: What does the name mean?

The term "pig butchering scam" is derived from the concept of fattening an animal before slaughter. The perpetrators of these scams call their victims "pigs," the social media platforms "pig pens," and the scripts they use "pig feed." They view themselves as the "butchers," thus coining the term "pig butchering."

First scam reported in China

The first instance of a pig butchering scam is believed to have been reported in China in 2026. Known as "sha zhu pan," which roughly translates to "killing pig game" in Mandarin, scammers target individuals who are easily deceived. Cybercriminals build trust with these victims over time, eventually persuading them to invest in cryptocurrency or other seemingly profitable schemes, only to steal their money.

How a Pig Butchering Scam Works

Initial Contact (Pig Hunting): Fraudsters often initiate contact over social media or dating platforms, using fake profiles with stolen photos. Another method involves sending messages to numerous phone numbers. If the recipient responds, indicating a wrong number, the fraudster will attempt to start a conversation, making the person believe they are hitting it off. Criminals refer to this phase as "pig hunting." The Home Ministry report mentions the use of Google service platforms, Google advertisements, and sponsored Facebook ads to target victims.