Phones Launching This Week In India: Realme 15, Lava Blaze Dragon, iQOO Z10R, More

Hyderabad: If you're planning to buy a new phone, it’s worth waiting a little longer, as several smartphones are scheduled to launch in India this week. The Indian phone company, Lava, is going to launch the Lava Blaze Dragon in India on July 25, 2025. Similarly, the Chinese phone makers iQOO and Realme will also launch their new smartphones on July 24, which include the iQOO Z10R and the Realme 15 series, respectively. Ahead of the launch, Realme revealed key specifications of the upcoming Realme 15 series. Even the iQOO and Lava have also shared key information about their upcoming smartphones. We are listing all the available details about these upcoming smartphones, set to be launched in India this week.
Realme 15 series: July 24
The Realme 15 series will be launched in India on July 24, 2025. It includes the Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G handsets. The company has officially revealed key features of both smartphones. Both devices will feature a 144Hz HyperGlow 4D Curve+ display with 6,500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Spin. Swing. Snap.
From glowing close-ups to wide-out moments, the 50MP Front & Wide Cameras and AI Snap Mode capture every vibe just right. realme15Pro5G launching on 24th July, 7 PM

The Realme 15 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 + chipset. It will boast a 50MP dual rear camera setup and arrive in Silk Pink, Velvet Green, and Flowing Silver colours. On the other hand, the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It will feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup and arrive in Flowing Silver, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options.
Both devices will be able to capture 4K videos via the rear camera and come equipped with AI features like AI Party Mode, AI MagicGlow 2.0, and AI Edit Genie. The series will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support and also feature an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Post launch, the lineup will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Realme’s official website.
iQOO Z10R: July 24
The iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24, 2025, as confirmed by a live microsite on Amazon. It will feature a 120Hz 3D-curved AMOLED display. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset with a company-claimed AnTuTu score of more than 7,50,000. It will be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device will boast a Sony IMX882 main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. It will have a 32MP front-facing camera capable of recording 4K videos.
Vlogging just leveled up.
With a 32MP selfie camera that shoots in 4K, every vlog, reel, or story is captured in stunning detail.
Show up sharp, steady, and crystal clear every time.
Launching on 24th July
The upcoming iQOO Z10R will run FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15. It will feature AI features such as AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, AI Screen Translation, and more. The iQOO Z10R will be available in Aquamarine and Moonstone colour shades and priced under Rs 20,000, as per the company claims.
Lava Blaze Dragon: July 25
The Lava Blaze Dragon will launch in India on July 25, 2025, at 12:00 PM (IST). Post launch, the device will be available for purchase via Amazon. Official social media posts from the brand suggest that the handset will be available in Gold colour, and come powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 paired to LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
Blaze mode, in seconds.
Few tipsters have shared photos and features of the upcoming Lava Blaze Dragon smartphone, showcasing the device in black colour with a rainbow-coloured rear camera module. According to the tipster, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and will run on Stock Android 15. Another tipster, Santanu, mentioned that the new Lava Blaze Dragon will have a 50MP main rear camera and will be priced under Rs 10,000.
Lava Blaze Dragon launching in India on 25 July
Under 10K :
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- UFS 3.1
- 50MP main camera
This is the Lava Blaze Dragon.
Launching this month in India with the following speculated features.
- Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Stock Android 15
Will share more details ASAP.
Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on the design?