Phones And Tablets To Feature A New ENERGY Label For Battery Life And Efficiency: EU Sets Deadline

The new energy card will showcase the battery life and efficiency of the device. ( Image Credit: European Commission )

Hyderabad: The EU (European Union) has announced a new regulation that all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU markets will feature a new label, which indicates the battery life and efficiency of the device inside the box. This will be implemented starting June 20, 2025. It is an update to the energy sticker that European natives are already familiar with on their household appliances. The energy card is made to align with the type of information European consumers can now expect from their electronic devices.

Products under the new regulation

The new regulation applies to cordless phones (landlines), smartphones which run cellular or satellite networks, feature phones without any internet connectivity or third-party apps, and tablets with screens between 7 and 17.4 inches. The new regulation will apply only to these devices from June 20, 2025, onwards.

What are the new requirements?

The following are the five key ecodesign criteria that the above-mentioned devices must meet.

Durability: The above-mentioned devices must be resistant to accidental drops and have dust and water ingress.

Battery Life: The batteries in these devices must be able to have 800 full charge and discharge cycles, at the same time retaining at least 80 per cent of their original capacity.

Repairability: The manufacturer must make critical spare parts available to customers within 5 to 10 working days, and must continue to offer the spare parts for 7 years after the product is no longer sold in the EU.