Phones And Tablets To Feature A New ENERGY Label For Battery Life And Efficiency: EU Sets Deadline

Hyderabad: The EU (European Union) has announced a new regulation that all smartphones and tablets sold in the EU markets will feature a new label, which indicates the battery life and efficiency of the device inside the box. This will be implemented starting June 20, 2025. It is an update to the energy sticker that European natives are already familiar with on their household appliances. The energy card is made to align with the type of information European consumers can now expect from their electronic devices.
Products under the new regulation
The new regulation applies to cordless phones (landlines), smartphones which run cellular or satellite networks, feature phones without any internet connectivity or third-party apps, and tablets with screens between 7 and 17.4 inches. The new regulation will apply only to these devices from June 20, 2025, onwards.
What are the new requirements?
The following are the five key ecodesign criteria that the above-mentioned devices must meet.
Durability: The above-mentioned devices must be resistant to accidental drops and have dust and water ingress.
Battery Life: The batteries in these devices must be able to have 800 full charge and discharge cycles, at the same time retaining at least 80 per cent of their original capacity.
Repairability: The manufacturer must make critical spare parts available to customers within 5 to 10 working days, and must continue to offer the spare parts for 7 years after the product is no longer sold in the EU.
Software support: The above-mentioned devices must receive OS upgrades for at least 5 years till the product is no longer sold.
Easy Access for Repairs: Notably, professional repairers must have non-discriminatory access to any required software or firmware.
EPREL Sticker
The EPREL (European Product Registry for Energy Labelling) sticker, which is commonly known as the ENERGY label, will show seven key pieces of information. The information showcased on the label or sticker must be accurate. To make the information accurate, all suppliers, including manufacturers, importers, or authorised representatives operating in the EU/EEA market, must register their product models via a dedicated EPREL platform, which is managed by the European Commission.
Once the manufacturers have provided the accurate data of their products, the Commission will verify the information related to impact resistance, ingress protection, repairability, and battery life.
The Ecodesign label is a part of the wider EU campaign, which aims to improve energy efficiency by 2030. This upcoming initiative is expected to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions by 46 million tonnes. This would save an average of 150 euros for each household, which is an additional saving on top of the already achieved savings through the existing ecodesign measures.
Even though this new regulation will be imposed within the EU regions, the impact could stretch far beyond the 27 member states. Smartphone manufacturers already have extended software update support globally, making devices apt for use years after their launch. There is a possibility that manufacturers would streamline production and choose to meet EU requirements globally rather than having different models for different markets.
