Phone Overheating? Slow Functioning And Charging? Here’s Why And How to Cool It Down

Hyderabad: Severe heatwave conditions are prevailing in several parts of the country, which also opens the doors for your tech devices to turn hot, leading to overall slow functioning of the devices. Especially your smartphone, which has a safe internal temperature it needs to maintain, else it would end up shorting out or even exploding.

Reasons for Your Phone Turning Hot

There are a plethora of things that could lead your phone, be it iOS or Android, to overheat. Here are some of them:

One of the main reasons why your phone's internal temperature rises is when it's exposed to direct sunlight or in an extremely warm environment.

Your phone's battery can also be affected by your excessive phone usage. For example, if you're constantly on your phone, your phone's battery can work overtime and cause your phone to become overheated.

Too many apps working in the background can also lead to overheating of your phone. Always remember to keep clearing your cache from your device.

Another cause of overheating is overcharging or putting on charge repeatedly for regular intervals.

5 Easy Ways to Cool Down Your Phone

1. Turn off/restart your phone

If your smartphone starts hanging or working slowly after getting heated, you can turn off your device for some time or restart it. If a heated device is put into function without halt, the heat in the body increases, which could lead to its malfunctioning.

2. Low screen brightness

Increasing the screen brightness will make your battery work harder and generate more heat. Reduce the screen brightness, at least until your phone cools down.

3. Take off your mobile case/cover

Phones are designed to dissipate heat, but the cases or covers you put on for safety can hold them in. Take your phone case off to help cool down your phone more quickly.

4. Turn off internet and Bluetooth

If you have an internet connection, hotspot, or Bluetooth on, your phone will get more heat. It's not that you don't use these facilities at all, but turn it off when not in use or when the phone is warm.

5. Use "genuine" chargers only

To be on the safe side, you should only use manufacturer-approved chargers to charge your device. Also, ensure that there is no damage to the charger or to your smartphone’s charging port, as these are also issues that can lead to overheating.